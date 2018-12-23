New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at GALAXY Roof Club

Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 06:00PM to Tuesday 1 January 2019, 08:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Ring in the New Year like a star at Galaxy Roof Club Patong’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet! We’ll take you out of this world and into the future with an incredible dining experience overlooking the Andaman while enjoying live entertainment, DJs, dancers and more as we countdown to 2019! DRESS CODE: SILVER PRICE: 2.900 THB per person Appetizer Meat Loft Steak Beef with Tarragon Brown Sauce, Chicken Veal Sausage, Pepper with Cucumber Pickle Cream Sauce, Pan fried Snapper with Thai herb, Chili&Garlic Sauce, Cold shrimp on ice Brandy Tomato Sauce, Salmon Roll and Condiment with Swedish Senap & Dill Sauce Salad Corner Endive lettuce, Green lettuce, Red Oak, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Capsicum, Red Cabbage, Cesar Salad with Wasabi, Ham potato honey Vinegar Salad, Mixed Green Salad, Sweet Potato California Salad, Thai Green mango Salad, 6 kind of dressings, Bread & Butter Soup:Kettle Spice & sour Soup ‘Tom Yum Goong’ Italian Minestrone Soup Seafood chowder cream vegetable soup Andaman Iceberg Fresh Oysters from Surat Thani farm, New Zealand King Mussels, Andaman Shrimps & Squids, Norwegian Salmon Sashimi, Rock Lobster and Crab Clow Sauce Tray : Brandy Tomato Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Spicy Seafood Sauce, Thousand Island BBQ Station King Prawn, Rock Lobster, Blue Crab, Calamari, Red Snapper, Mussels, Beef, Chicken&Skewers Main Dish Pineapple Fried Rice, Baked potato Cream Cheese, Sweet Corn in Milk, Jasmine Rice Garlic, Fried prawn with Tamarind Sauce, Stir-fried Egg noodle with sliced Chicken Szechuan Sauce, Rost Beef Rib Eye with Red Wine Sauce, Rost Ham leg with honey pineapple fruit Sauce, Deep Fried Spring Roll, Prawn and Squid with Sweet Plum sauce Dessert & Sweet Platter Seasonal fresh Fruits, Assorted Thai Dessert, Caramel custard, Banana & Pineapple Fritter, Ice Cream PRICE: 2.900 Bath per person