NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA

Start From: Tuesday 31 December 2019, 07:00PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 03:00AM

Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year 2020 in Amazonia, Blue Tree style! Become Tarzan & Jane of the jungle, where adventure and creativity come together, with sustainability in mind. Dance the night away and experience the true spirit of TREE HOUSE: great vibes, creative cuisine and best tunes played on the island. The celebration begins at 7PM, with our Chef’s extensive Seafood and BBQ Gala Buffet on the Lagoon Beach. Gala Dinner will be held on the second floor of Tree House Restaurant, overlooking the spectacular Blue Tree Lagoon, followed by after party. An exclusive VIP Area and selection of premium Gourmet Platters are available for those who would like to maximize their experience. This will be the first NYE for Tree House and promises to be the one to remember!