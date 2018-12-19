New Year's Eve - 31st December 2018. Gala dinner New Year's Eve beach buffet - 19.00-22.30. New Year's Eve countdown Party - 22.00-02.00. New Year's Day - 1 January 2019. New Year's Day brunch - 12.00-15.30.
|
|
|
Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 07:00PM to Tuesday 1 January 2019, 12:00AM
New Year's Eve - 31st December 2018. Gala dinner New Year's Eve beach buffet - 19.00-22.30. New Year's Eve countdown Party - 22.00-02.00. New Year's Day - 1 January 2019. New Year's Day brunch - 12.00-15.30.
|Person :
|Reservations
|Address :
|XANA Beach Club
|Phone :
|076 358 500
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Poor driver, because his boss, the bus owner, didn't do proper maintenance checks, he has to tak...(Read More)
All fine PR, but I am waiting to read that drugs factories are destroyed, that the very top thai Hi-...(Read More)
Is this a joke? Or kind of negative tourist promotion during the Christmas Days. Something like: Don...(Read More)
Why is it that always a Governor has to 'order' or to call on Department Chiefs to do their ...(Read More)
Well, the outcome of the international investigation asks for 1 important 'order' from Bangk...(Read More)
Every singel boats in phuket are built in a back yard, not a single tourist boat is built by any tha...(Read More)
So how many other substandard boats are out there? If there is one there are certainly plenty or oth...(Read More)
Meh - the oil-ladened water is more sanitary than the stuff that isn't....(Read More)
So, is the manager of Phuket Central Festival 'falling' under any thai act to arrest/fine hi...(Read More)
The surface was fine and could easily have waited a couple of months until the roads (and everywhere...(Read More)