New Year countdowns canceled in Bangkok, citizens asked to work from home

BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced that all New Year countdown events are cancelled due to COVID-19 risk.

COVID-19healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 December 2020, 06:11PM

No New Year countdowns in the capital due to COVID-19 threat. Image: NNT

The decision to cancel all the countdown events was made after new cases of COVID-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, state news agency NNT reported via its official Facebook page.

“However, if any events want to be held, they will have to ask for permission,” the agency added.

The BMA has also asked the public to work from home for 14 days.

“Currently, health authorities are conducting active tracing in construction sites, restaurants and 472 markets,” NNT added.

No additional information has been revealed to public yet.

Nearly simultaneously with the NNT’s publication, Bangkok Post reported that new cases of COVID-19 originating at a fresh seafood market in Samut Sakhon keep rising as authorities conduct more tests on migrant workers from Myanmar.

Dan About Thailand

Deputy provincial governor Surasak Polyangsong said on Sunday (Dec 20) that 146 more workers from the neighbouring country tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the province’s tally to 694.

The figure was considerably higher than the 516 infections in Myanmar workers reported hours earlier by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said authorities are testing 10,000 Myanmar workers and the number will increase to 40,000 in a bid to contain the outbreak within the province.

"We expect many more cases [as a result of the tests]," the top ministry official said.

The virus found at the market has already spilled into at least five neighbouring provinces so far.

Opas Kankawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said three patients had been found in Samut Prakan, two each in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom and one each in Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.

Dicko | 20 December 2020 - 21:15:22 

Shock, horror... they start doing some testing and, unbelievable as it may sound, they find people who are infected.... does that mean that Thailand is not different from the rest of the world??? Now who would have thought that ;)

 

