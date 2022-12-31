New Year countdown festival underway at Surin Beach

PHUKET: Preparations to welcome in the New Year are well and truly underway at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay after the official festival was launched yesterday (Dec 30).

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 December 2022, 10:59AM

The “Kin Lom, Chom Lae and Surin Beach” 2023 New Year Festival was overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod and Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

Fellow guests of honour included Manoch Panchalad, President of the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, members of the council and heads of government agencies who joined local residents and tourists at the event.

Attractions included a 30-metre long LED tunnel, a three-metre high illuminated rabbit, floats, live entertainment and an array of colourfully lit designs.

The fun continues today as the countdown to 2023 truly gets underway with artists Benz Jariya, Pant and Duo May all confirmed to play live on the main stage.

Mr Rawat said the event would help promote tourism and boost the local economy, with local farmers, businesses and entrepreneurs especially due to benefit.