New weather alert issued for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a new weather alert warning people of Phuket and nearby provinces of rough weather on May 9-10.

Sunday 8 May 2022, 06:15PM

TMD weather warning as posted on May 8. Image: PR Phuket

The warning was issued on May 8 and shared online by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The notice, signed by TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat, informs of a low pressure area (depression) in the Bay of Bangal centered at 11°N; 90°E and moving northwest at about 15 kph with maximum wind speed near the center about 55 kph.

“It is expected to intensify to a cyclone today (May 8 May) and is likely to move up to cover the upper Bay of Bengal during May 9-10. This storm will not have any direct impact on Thailand but will cause southeastern winds of medium strength to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea," the TMD warning says.

This conditions will causes more rain and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand with very heavy rain in the south. People in the south are asked to be wary of heavy rainfall and cumulative rainfall that can cause flash floods and water masses run-offs from hills,” the warning continues.

Waves in the Andaman Sea can rise up to two metres high and even higher in thunderstorm areas. Boat operators should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

People should check TMD’s weather announcements for further updates.