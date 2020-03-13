Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New virus cases ‘clusters’ with Hong Kong, South Korea links

New virus cases ‘clusters’ with Hong Kong, South Korea links

THAILAND: The Public Health Ministry today (Mar 13) reported five new local cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, all linked to people arriving from Hong Kong and South Korea.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 13 March 2020, 04:29PM

Staff busily clean Mor Chit bus terminal in Chatuchak district of Bangkok today (Mar 13), when the Public Health Ministry announced five new local COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 75. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Staff busily clean Mor Chit bus terminal in Chatuchak district of Bangkok today (Mar 13), when the Public Health Ministry announced five new local COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 75. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Dr Sukhum Karnchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the new cases were cluster infections.

Two were a woman, 36, and a man, 37, who went to a pub in a group of 15 people, 11 of whom were declared COVID-19 patients on Thursday (Mar 12). They were all drinking buddies, some of whom met visitors from Hong Kong last month.

The three other new patients’ infections were linked to a 27-year-old Thai woman who returned from South Korea, where she had plastic surgery, Dr Sukhum said.

One is her younger brother, aged 19. He fell sick last Saturday (Mar 7) with a cough, runny nose and phlegm. He was examined at a private hospital on Monday (Mar 9) and is being treated at a private hospital.

Another is a Thai woman, 29, who is a friend of a 27-year-old Thai returnee from South Korea being treated at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital in Bangkok. She also fell sick last Saturday (Mar 7) with a fever and coughing, and was examined at a private hospital on Sunday (Mar 8).

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The woman had earlier gone to an entertainment venue with 13 friends.

One of the friends was the other new patient, a 37-year-old man who fell sick last Monday and went to a public hospital on Tuesday with a sore throat and a runny nose.

Total COVID-19 cases have risen to 75 – of whom 35 have recovered and 39 remain at hospitals. The other patient died.

“Now Thailand is starting to see clusters of patients, and there are various generations of patients,” Dr Sukhum said.

“The Public Health Ministry will instruct the operators of the premises where patients sought services to clean their places according to our standard procedures, and will search for the other people who were in contact with these patients, to stop cluster-based transmissions,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Busted marijuana grower says plant cured his colon cancer
Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan
Motorcyclist killed as he hits back of parked truck
COVID-19 cost Phuket B15bn in February, may cost B70bn in total, say experts
Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements
No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases
Catholic churches across Rome shut due to virus
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand coronavirus measure in effect! 11 more infected? Citizens catch thief! || March 12
Royal Thai Navy in Phuket marks 28 years of the Third Area Command
Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements
China shuts down Everest over coronavirus
Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries
Phuket Town gold necklace thief chased down, caught in citizen’s arrest
Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases
Electricity outage to hit Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Given the 12A option Insp the majority of people here would be happy for you to take the transit alt...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Given the daily changes on all announcements regarding Covid19,who still gives a damn about it....(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

R...and how does your startling revelation that you did not see comments this morning assist with ma...(Read More)

Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements

need to do more than that to boost tourist confidence, Maybe boot out all the useless government of...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Timothy, Thailand has a bruised & faltering justice system. Rule by law, instead the 'rule o...(Read More)

Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

Another lazy sloppy cop, not testing on alcohol/drugs use. Is this what they call a 'investigati...(Read More)

Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

10 March, + 3 cases. 11 March, + 6 cases. 12 March, + 11 cases. The warming up for multiplying coron...(Read More)

Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

You can see how well these things are built. Hopefully that won't be back on the road again. Tho...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

We have read many other articles on boats dropping anchor on corals. Some even had video evidence al...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Whoever damages corals and get caught should pay a fine.Thai or foreigner.I read here the usual rant...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
The LifeCo Phuket
La Boucherie

 