Mr Don told Mr Blinken that Thailand is “ready to join hands” with the US in strengthening stability, peace and prosperity in the international community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said.
They discussed cooperation on handling the COVID-19 pandemic, rehabilitation with the bio-circular-green Economy, cybersecurity, anti-human trafficking, and human resource development, the spokesman said.
A strong partnership is deemed to be a pillar of Thai-US relations.
And Mr Don is confident relations between both countries will be stronger, he was quoted as telling Mr Blinken.
The deputy prime minister has invited Mr Blinken to visit Thailand when he comes to the region, to reaffirm their shared determination for the Asean outlook on Indo-Pacific. He also proposed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha meet US President Joe Biden.
