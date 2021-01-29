Kata Rocks
New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations

THAILAND: Reinforcing close links with Thailand, the US’ oldest ally in Asia, newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday (Jan 28) made a phone call to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai confirming ties and a commitment to further strengthen relations between the nations.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 January 2021, 12:00PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: AFP.

Twitter messages from newly-appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai saying they were glad to have reconnected and discussed strengthening ties between both countries via a phone call yesterday morning. Image: Screenshot from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Twitter account.

Mr Don told Mr Blinken that Thailand is “ready to join hands” with the US in strengthening stability, peace and prosperity in the international community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said.

They discussed cooperation on handling the COVID-19 pandemic, rehabilitation with the bio-circular-green Economy, cybersecurity, anti-human trafficking, and human resource development, the spokesman said.

A strong partnership is deemed to be a pillar of Thai-US relations.

And Mr Don is confident relations between both countries will be stronger, he was quoted as telling Mr Blinken.

The deputy prime minister has invited Mr Blinken to visit Thailand when he comes to the region, to reaffirm their shared determination for the Asean outlook on Indo-Pacific. He also proposed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha meet US President Joe Biden.

