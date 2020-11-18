Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

THAILAND: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), hotels and airlines are offering special “Expat Travel Bonus” deals to foreign residents in the latest bid to stimulate domestic tourism during the pandemic.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 01:00PM

The promotion advertisement. Photo: TAT.

The promotion advertisement. Photo: TAT.

All foreigners and their families residing in Thailand are eligible, the announcement said.

They will to receive a B1,000 discount per night booked at any of over 300 participating hotels in destinations across the Kingdom. The more nights they stay, the higher discount value they receive, the promotion announcement said.

It applies to stays at participating hotels listed with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and travel on Bangkok Airways, AirAsia and Nok Air.

Expats can chose a hotel they would like to visit from the list of participating hotels, all of which are licensed and certified THA members.

Expats then contact the hotel directly and present their passport when booking as proof of expat status to receive the B1,000 discount on every room night booked. The promotion is valid on stays until Dec 31, the announcement said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Up to 50% is offered off airfares and packages for all domestic flights and discount coupons per room per night starting at B900 are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines.

“With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get, so there’s never been a better time for expats to help out and enjoy a great value vacation at the same time,” Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association, said. “I am happy that the association can be a part of this campaign.

“In Thailand, the expat market has great potential, so we hope this campaign will encourage more expats to explore Thailand and show support for our hospitality industry,” said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT deputy Governor for international marketing Asia and South Pacific.

Find participating hotels and airlines at https://bit.ly/38yfGoX

Limited redemptions are available throughout the campaign period. All redemptions are based on first come first serve basis, the announcement said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Shwe | 18 November 2020 - 14:03:21 

I don't think I will be taking up this offer

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Draft charter favoured by protesters rejected
Six protesters suffered gunshot wounds, police tested for drugs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters, police clash! Nai Harn cobra? Emergency decree until January? || November 18
Emergency decree extended into 2021, 10-day quarantine on ice
Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala
Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid
Government told to speed up aid to struggling tourism sector
Chaos outside parliament
B6bn COVID vaccine budget approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai trees in space! Medical cocaine for Thailand? Covid property slump! || November 17
Three-metre king cobra locked in villa at Nai Harn
Tear gas solution fired at protesters outside parliament
Myanmar man overstayed for 28 months on fake visas
COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

 

Phuket community
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala

Idiotic piecemeal process. Seems like the absence of planning just allows these people to whack pow...(Read More)

New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

I don't think I will be taking up this offer...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Another good reason not to visit Phuket as any pathetic little man in a uniform can carry a gun, the...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Those surfers are a scary bunch. They were fortunate that this guy didn't arrive in one of thos...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Willy waving- no need whatsoever for him do be armed. Seems like 'I am impotent' syndrome. I...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

The only reason anyone needs a gun is to combat the threat of other people with guns. If no one is a...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Finally this so-called „development“ takes it‘s toll......(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

You've not explained but presumably these "unsold units" are only the new builds? So t...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Mr Issara added: Phuket Tourism operators must reduce their prices by 50% to attract Thai tourists. ...(Read More)

Government told to speed up aid to struggling tourism sector

8 million foreign tourists in the country? Where do they get these numbers?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
AVC Engineering

 