New Thai League 1 season postponed to September

FOOTBALL: The new Thai League 1 season has been postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now kick off on Sept 3, organisers said yesterday (July 23).

Saturday 24 July 2021, 04:10PM

Thai League acting president Korrawee Pritsananantakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

The decision was agreed upon by officials from the Football Association of Thailand, Thai League Co and clubs during a virtual meeting, Thai League acting president Korrawee Pritsananantakul said.

The league was originally scheduled to kick off this month but the opening day was postponed to Aug 13.

Although the new season is now slated to begin on Sept 3, the final day of the campaign remains May 21, Korrawee said.

The latest postponement came after the government’s Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced several new measures to tackle a new surge in coronavirus cases including curfew in 13 so-called dark red provinces and travel restrictions.

If the COVID-19 protocols remain in effect by that time, teams in the dark red zones must play at venues outside their provinces including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chon Buri and Samut Prakan, Korrawee said.

There will be two rounds of midweek matches in the first half of the season which ends in November, according to Korrawee.

The league will take a break for the national team to play in the AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5-Jan 1. The title was won by BG Pathum United last season.