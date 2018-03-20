PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) has again called for extra effort in the fight against drugs to stave off an epidemic of drug use across the island.

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 12:26PM

A suspects points to ya bah pills that he was caught trying to smuggle into Phuket by public bus last month. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Palad Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej called up for ramped-up action against drugs at a meeting of the working group on drug abuse analysis and surveillance in Phuket held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 19).

“Drugs are still spreading and increasing in Phuket,” Mr Sakchai said.

“Despite officers’ serious attention in continuing their searches for and arrests made for drugs, more drugs are being smuggled into and being sold in Phuket.

“Drugs are being transported here via road transportation and even postal services,” he added.

Most of drugs found in Phuket are kratom, ya bah (methamphetamine), marijuana and ya ice (crystal meth), Mr Sakchai noted.

In response, Mr Sakchai called for the anti-drug campaign to also target educating youths, not just making arrests.

“We need to educate youths about the dangers of drugs and what it can do to their lives,” he added.

Mr Sakchai’s call for a more proactive anti-drug campaign follows Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok on Friday (Mar 16) calling for ramped up vigilance and effort to prevents drugs from being delivered across the province by post and private delivery companies, and even being brought onto the island by government-run inter-provincial buses. (See story here.)