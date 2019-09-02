THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New storm to bring more rain to Isarn

New storm to bring more rain to Isarn

NORTHEAST: The northeastern region is braced for more rain, heavy in some locations, until Tuesday due to the impact of a less severe storm currently over China.

weatherdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Monday 2 September 2019, 09:21AM

A man wades through floodwater on a road in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

A man wades through floodwater on a road in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen yesterday (Sept 1). Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

Floodwaters in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen have started receding after the area was inundated on Saturday. Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

Floodwaters in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen have started receding after the area was inundated on Saturday. Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri / Bangkok Post

« »

As tropical storm Podul exited the country after drenching some northern and northeastern provinces since Friday night, the Meteorological Department on Sunday released a warning of a new storm approaching Hainan Island in China.

The path of the new storm, which has less strength than Podul, is not headed directly for Thailand but its course will nonetheless bring rainfall to the country, the weather agency said.

“There will be no direct impact, but the monsoon trough will bring rain, sometimes heavy, to the northeastern region from Sept 2-3,” weather forecaster Chaicharn Sitthiworanant said.

Podul, which weakened after unleashing downpours on Thailand and left the country on Saturday, has flooded 24 provinces since the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department started tracking the damage from the storm on Thursday. Areas in 15 provinces were still inundated on Sunday, it said.

The storm claimed two lives, including one in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen, which was severely damaged by flash flooding.

Floodwaters in Ban Phai started receding yesterday, allowing traffic on the Mitrapap highway to return to normal.

Although the flooding has eased, the water level in Lam Huay Chik stream in the district remained high, and the water was flowing rapidly.

Some families that escaped the flooding to higher ground have returned to their houses in Sumnaman Pattana, Sapan Khao, Mor 1 Pattana and Mitrapap 4 Pattana communities.

However, many other families have not been able to do so as their houses, which are located in low-lying areas by Lam Huay Chik stream, are still flooded. Some structures were swept away.

People left homeless have been provided with temporary shelters at six locations by government flood relief agencies.

Pornnapa Padse, 44, of the Sumnaman Pattana community, said the floodwater came so fast and rapidly that her family members were not able to take all of their belongings despite being well prepared for it. The strong current swept away the whole house, she said. All she could do was to take her parents and other family members out of the house.

Food, medicines and clothes are needed, Mrs Pornnapa said.

Traffic on both sides of a previously inundated two-kilometre section of Mitrapap highway between the Kiatsin and Ban Kerng intersections has returned to normal. The 2-km stretch of Chaeng Sanit road from the Kiatsin intersection that was flooded on Saturday near a bridge across Lam Huay Chik stream has also been reopened to traffic.

 

Read original stories here and here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer
MontAzure Phuket secures investments worth B200mn at single Bangkok sales event
Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim
Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong
Hemp removed from list of controlled substances
How to contact Honorary Consuls in Phuket
Health, fitness to go on show at RPM
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup
Plain tobacco packaging mandatory from Sept 12
Fake News Center to open by Nov 1 at the latest
OCPB seizes e-cigarettes illegally sold online
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul
Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company
Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

 

Phuket community
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

How much longer tolerate the Phuket Governor, and if he is not willing to take steps, the BKK Govern...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

The now constant ad hominem retorts are so boring. [yawns] C'mon TPN, can't we do better? ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Articles like this should have a 'Paid ad" disclaimer. Omitted is the fact foreigners can o...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

What I get from this explanation is that Immigration, now having realized the TM-30 harasses Thais...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

Not sure why the headline writer thinks having to report my address-driving two hours to do so, for...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential

 