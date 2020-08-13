Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
New status sought for Thai soup

THAILAND: The Ministry of Culture is applying to have Thailand’s world-famous hot and sour prawn soup, Tom Yum Gung, registered with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 13 August 2020, 08:49AM

Tom Yum Gung soup. Photo: Bangkok Post

Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said officials at the ministry were preparing documents and gathering information from around the country before submitting the proposal.

Mr Itthiphol pointed out the cultural similarities of each country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), with friendships endured since the founding of the regional bloc 53 years ago. He said that the government and ministry intended to create a role for Thailand in Asean by promoting its cultural uniqueness in the furtherance of international relations.

Recent Asean Day celebrations presented iconic food from each member country to highlight the variety of its regional food.

These included Nom Banh Chok from Cambodia, a rice noodle dish with curry similar to Thailand’s Kanom Chin, and Indonesia’s Lumpia Semarang, which are spring rolls akin to the kingdom’s Po Piah.

