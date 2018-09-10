TRIATHLON: On Saturday (Sept 8)), Laguna Phuket has hosted the ‘Laguna Phuket Triathlon Expo 2018’ at CentralWorld (3rd Floor, Atrium Zone) in Bangkok. The full-day event took place from 10am to 10pm and featured race registration, sports stations and showcases with fun games and activities for athletes and sports fans alike.

Triathlon

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 September 2018, 10:14AM

From left: Itthiphol Kunplome, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports; Rachwin Wongviriya, Charity Ambassador for LPT Charity Fun Run ‘Run for Fun, Run for Kids’; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket; Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket Vice Governor and Chappavit Bunyaphiphatr, Director of Regional Brand Management, Nao Global Co Ltd. Photo: Supplied

The Expo was part of Laguna Phuket’s year-long celebration of the award-wining Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT)’s 25th anniversary, scheduled this year for November 17-18.

At the press conference, part of the day’s activities, Laguna Phuket launched the inaugural ‘25 For 25 Sprint’, LPT’s first sprint-distance triathlon race of 25km (swim 0.5km, bike 18.5km and run 6km), and introduced the LPT Charity Fun Run’s newly appointed ‘Run for Fun, Run for Kids’ Charity Ambassador, Thai actress and inspiring celebrity athlete Rachwin ‘Koy’ Wongviriya.

The ‘25 For 25 Sprint’ will take place on Sunday November 18, the same day as 25th LPT whose combined distance is 63.8km (swim 1.8km, bike 50km and run 12km).

Aiming to raise funds to support more than 400 children at seven orphanages in Phuket through teh Children First Fund (CFF), the LPT Charity Fun, comprising 5km, 10km and 2km Kids Run, will take place in the late afternoon of Saturday November 17.

The press conference was paneled Itthiphol Kunplome, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports; Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket Vice Governor; Chappavit Bunyaphiphatr, Director of Regional Brand Management, Nao Global Co Ltd; Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket and Rachwin Wongviriya, Charity Ambassador for the LPT Charity Fun Run ‘Run for Fun, Run for Kids’.

Mr Chandran said, “I’d like to thank all of the runners and triathletes who have participated in our annual sporting events, and whose support entitled Laguna Phuket Triathlon ‘Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race’ to its 25th anniversary this year.

“The sprint-triathlon race’s distance of 25km is meant to echo LPT’s 25th anniversary as the year it is launched,” he concluded.

When asked about her roles as LPT Charity Fun Run’s Charity Ambassador, Koy said, “Following a partnership in the Kao Project last year, I am delighted to be joining Laguna Phuket again this year in its philanthropy journey. Thanks to the organisers and supporters for creating a sporting event that bestows positive impact for the community. I’d like to encourage all to join me in the charity run this November and raise big funds for more than 400 children in Phuket through CFF!”

Other highlights at the Expo included a ‘Tri Tips & Tricks’ session by Thailand’s leading triathlon gurus ‘Pro Kai’ Witthaya Maneejakr and Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s first Thai finisher for seven-consecutive years (since 2011), followed by a series of stage presentations and workshops on swimming techniques, sport nutrition, running, cycling and triathlon by LPT partners.

Other activities included chances to win roundtrip Bangkok – Phuket air tickets and two-night accommodation at Laguna Phuket, kids’ corner, fun games from sponsors and all-day tri-related activities. The entry to the Expo was free!

Registration is available online at www.LagunaphuketTri.com until November 11. Hotels and resorts within Laguna Phuket offer special rate for the race weekend (promo code: LPT2018).

To learn more, visit the website or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri or call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404.