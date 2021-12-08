BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
New sports venue opens in Kathu

New sports venue opens in Kathu

SPORTS: A brand new sports venue has been officially opened in Kathu, providing what officials refer to as somewhere for local residents to exercise and develop their sporting skills.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 01:26PM

Kathu Municipal Stadium consists of an international quality standard football pitch and a synthetic running track that can be used for athletics. It has been certified by the Athletics Association of Thailand and is the second stadium in Phuket that can accommodate both indoor and outdoor sports.

Deputy Governor of Phuket Pichet Panaphong presided over a Buddhist ceremony to officially inaugurate the stadium on Father’s Day last Sunday (Dec 5).

Pichet praised the Kathu municipal administration for their focus on supporting and improving the quality of sports facilities to national standards to help continue the development of sports activities and skills for all.

Apart from being an area for residents of Kathu to exercise, the venue also has the potential to host events at both national and international levels, Pichet said. It provides a great opportunity for children and residents of Kathu to practice and develop their skills to become professional athletes, he added.

Pichet was joined at the opening ceremony by Kathu Municipality Mayor Chaianan Suthikul who confirmed that the venue cost more than B40 million to build. He added that the construction lasted just over two years and has the additional option to build a 5,000-seat amphitheater to accommodate spectators.

“The health of citizens is imperative and therefore it is important to have an allocatted area for people to exercise,” commented Mayor Chaianan.

“This new stadium will provide a quality venue for people to exercise and improve their health, a place for children and youngsters in particular to continuously practice and develop their sporting skills. It is also a venue that promotes sports excellence and sports tourism at the provincial, national and international level,” he added.

