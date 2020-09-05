New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services

PHUKET: A new scheme aimed to improve taxi efficiency standards and service across the island was launched yesterday (Sept 4).

tourismtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 September 2020, 01:46PM

The taxi drivers who have signed up to the new scheme. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Banyat Kantha and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol.Maj.Gen. Rungroj Tagore Punyasiri led more than 300 public taxi drivers to join the “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket” project at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

The inititive enables customers to rate their experience via an app where they can score the driver and service provided. In doing so it is hoped the standards of service will not only be raised but maintained.

“The purpose is to develop standards by providing an efficient and systematic service for both tourists and residents of Phuket,” said Mr Banyat.

“All of the 300 drivers that signed up to the project will adopt the same standards by offering a clean, courteous, safe service with fair prices and clear and transparent rates.

“The motivation for the driver to uphold these high standards is the customer scoring system which will determine their overall level of service.”

Mr Banyat further explained that Phuket province is in the top ten tourist attractions worldwide and it is therefore very important that the public transport facilities are upgraded and maintained, especially when tourists start returning to the island when restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

It is hoped the project will prove to be a success and customers will be encouraged to use the “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket” on a more widespread basis in future.

“The first 300 taxi drivers have been selected and will present a new image for everyone to see,” commented the Commander of Phuket Police Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri.

“All will be very presentable wearing the same neat uniform.

“We aim to show that we really have changed and will be offering the highest of standards. The next step will be a rehersal with the developers of the app which we envisage will prove very efficient. We wish all drivers to be proud and work collectively to develop the system with patience and offer the highest standards of service,” Gen Rungrote added.