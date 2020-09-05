Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services

New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services

PHUKET: A new scheme aimed to improve taxi efficiency standards and service across the island was launched yesterday (Sept 4).

tourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 September 2020, 01:46PM

The taxi drivers who have signed up to the new scheme. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The taxi drivers who have signed up to the new scheme. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Banyat Kantha and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol.Maj.Gen. Rungroj Tagore Punyasiri led more than 300 public taxi drivers to join the “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket” project at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

The inititive enables customers to rate their experience via an app where they can score the driver and service provided. In doing so it is hoped the standards of service will not only be raised but maintained.

“The purpose is to develop standards by providing an efficient and systematic service for both tourists and residents of Phuket,” said Mr Banyat.

“All of the 300 drivers that signed up to the project will adopt the same standards by offering a clean, courteous, safe service with fair prices and clear and transparent rates.

“The motivation for the driver to uphold these high standards is the customer scoring system which will determine their overall level of service.”

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Mr Banyat further explained that Phuket province is in the top ten tourist attractions worldwide and it is therefore very important that the public transport facilities are upgraded and maintained, especially when tourists start returning to the island when restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

It is hoped the project will prove to be a success and customers will be encouraged to use the “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket” on a more widespread basis in future.

“The first 300 taxi drivers have been selected and will present a new image for everyone to see,” commented the Commander of Phuket Police Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri.

“All will be very presentable wearing the same neat uniform.

“We aim to show that we really have changed and will be offering the highest of standards. The next step will be a rehersal with the developers of the app which we envisage will prove very efficient. We wish all drivers to be proud and work collectively to develop the system with patience and offer the highest standards of service,” Gen Rungrote added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes
COVID-19 measures reimposed in Phang Nga
CCSA stumped over virus case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unlimited tourist extensions? Prisoner is first Covid-19 case in 100 days! || September 4
Four covid cases, three pubs closed after local transmission
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Villagers protest new Phuket shipyard
Phuket police train for public assembly, crowd control
TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card
Inmate first case in 100 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis amendments coming? No dogs on Nai Harn Beach! Covid cash! || September 3
Kamala readies for tsunami-evacuation drill
Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends
Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

 

Phuket community
Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

is not a unlimited 30 day extension for tourists if you put before conditions helping only a very sm...(Read More)

COVID-19 measures reimposed in Phang Nga

thanks to the criminal who we have now in many countrys everlasting flu p(l)andemic allowing also cr...(Read More)

COVID-19 measures reimposed in Phang Nga

LOL... 1 case in Bangkok, hundreds of kilometers away, around 80 cases per day on average in Myanmar...(Read More)

Tourists to get unlimited 30-day extensions to stay after ‘visa amnesty’ ends

@Svcoquette One last question for you that you still haven't answered. Why not stock up this...(Read More)

Villagers protest new Phuket shipyard

Put hold on all projects on Phuket until after the local elections. The present local government set...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@ zartosht. Read: 'Phuket hotels scramble to register, (PN, 26 Aug). Than read reaction of DeKaa...(Read More)

Phuket police train for public assembly, crowd control

Training in crowd control according to UN guidelines?Is that not a bit to much for police officers w...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor to ban dogs on Nai Harn Beach

You should go to You Tube and do this search: Nai Harn dogs (Phuket)...(Read More)

Villagers protest new Phuket shipyard

So, there is ONE PERSON with a mask on. The others aren't covering their noses or simply aren...(Read More)

TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card

Discussing stopping dual pricing for expatriates only?? This feudal, backward, discriminating thing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket

 