THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

PHUKET: Local authorities have been instructed to upgrade sanitation efforts on selected public transport in an attempt to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus in Phuket.

healthSafetytransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 06:12PM

An official demonstrating how the sanitation procedure will be conducted on the public buses. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An official demonstrating how the sanitation procedure will be conducted on the public buses. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials, including Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana in front of one of the buses used in the sanitation process demonstration. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials, including Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana in front of one of the buses used in the sanitation process demonstration. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Feb 11) ordered that public buses at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and Phuket International Airport be regularly sanitised to mitigate any health risks.

“We have new measures for cleanliness from today forward,” commented Governor Phakaphong. “We will be introducing this to Phuket Bus Terminal 2 with measures such as cleaning handrails which are frequently touched.

“To assist with protection efforts, Assistant of the Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, Raywat Areerob, has provided a spraying machine for public buses at both Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and Phuket International Airport.

“At this stage, there is only one spraying machine. We will have a meeting with local administrative officers to secure more spraying machines for public vehicles in due course.

“Currently I can confirm that we do not have anyone infected with the virus,” Governor Phakaphong added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Meanwhile, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha, told The Phuket News, “Today Governor Phakaphong led a demonstration on how to sanitise the buses. The buses need to be empty when they are sprayed then left vacant for a further 20 minutes before passengers are allowed to embark.

Today (Feb 11) we completed the process on several buses, although not all as still there are many that have yet to return to the terminal.

When asked how often the sanitation process would be employed on each bus, Chief Banyat confirmed that the exact plans had yet to be decided as the equipment was being shared between the two locations.

“We will focus more on public vehicles at the airport, however, because there are more tourists there,” he confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12
Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket
Youth flaunting home-made gun kills friend
Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees
Somkid tells public not to panic
Huge power outage to hit Chalong, Rawai
Speedboat deaths spark safety push
Speedboat captains charged
Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in
WHO chief sees chance to stop virus, warns of ‘grave’ threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Korat shooting aftermath! Fatal Phuket speedboat collision! Seeking billions? || February 11
Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots to screen virus
Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage
TAT slashes revenue target for 2020

 

Phuket community
Speedboat deaths spark safety push

It is true that excessive speed in the channel is the mostly to blame. Any channel is limited to 5kt...(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

.. In the past convicted tourist boat drivers coming back on board caused again accidents. Block the...(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

The idiot boat drivers, complete in thai tradition, denied charges. Cold blooded dumb persons. Not ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

so whose pocket do the entrance fees go into if it is not being used to maintain these attractions?...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Yet another saftey push??? more hot air and BS, nothing ever gets done, too much vested interest at ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Fascinated He probably served in WW2....(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

"Of course not,the children were not Thai" Another stupid remark from the serial poster.Ba...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

@Jor12, your fascination with K is funny. Dragging him into your article reaction while K didn't...(Read More)

Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

K,with all your knowledge about drug enforcement,why don't you write down a well structured guid...(Read More)

Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials

I sent a comment yesterday. What happened. Was it inappropriate?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
The Overseas Property Show
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 