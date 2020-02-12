New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

PHUKET: Local authorities have been instructed to upgrade sanitation efforts on selected public transport in an attempt to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus in Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 06:12PM

Officials, including Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana in front of one of the buses used in the sanitation process demonstration. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An official demonstrating how the sanitation procedure will be conducted on the public buses. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (Feb 11) ordered that public buses at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and Phuket International Airport be regularly sanitised to mitigate any health risks.

“We have new measures for cleanliness from today forward,” commented Governor Phakaphong. “We will be introducing this to Phuket Bus Terminal 2 with measures such as cleaning handrails which are frequently touched.

“To assist with protection efforts, Assistant of the Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, Raywat Areerob, has provided a spraying machine for public buses at both Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and Phuket International Airport.

“At this stage, there is only one spraying machine. We will have a meeting with local administrative officers to secure more spraying machines for public vehicles in due course.

“Currently I can confirm that we do not have anyone infected with the virus,” Governor Phakaphong added.

Meanwhile, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha, told The Phuket News, “Today Governor Phakaphong led a demonstration on how to sanitise the buses. The buses need to be empty when they are sprayed then left vacant for a further 20 minutes before passengers are allowed to embark.

“Today (Feb 11) we completed the process on several buses, although not all as still there are many that have yet to return to the terminal.

When asked how often the sanitation process would be employed on each bus, Chief Banyat confirmed that the exact plans had yet to be decided as the equipment was being shared between the two locations.

“We will focus more on public vehicles at the airport, however, because there are more tourists there,” he confirmed.