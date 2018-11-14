THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New salvage team confident in raising the Phoenix

PHUKET: The new operators called in to salvage the sunken tour boat Phoenix are confident that their team will raise the disaster-struck boat to the surface tomorrow morning (Nov 15).

marinetourismdisastersChinesetransport
By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 14 November 2018, 07:01PM

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commander Gen Rungroj Saengkram and Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn at the media event today (Nov 14). Photo: Tavee Adam

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commander Gen Rungroj Saengkram and Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn at the media event today (Nov 14). Photo: Tavee Adam

The ‘Phoenix’ is to be lifted by a 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane. Photo: Tavee Adam

The ‘Phoenix’ is to be lifted by a 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane. Photo: Tavee Adam

Staff assemble some of the equipment to be used in raising the ‘Phoenix’. Photo: Tavee Adam

Staff assemble some of the equipment to be used in raising the ‘Phoenix’. Photo: Tavee Adam

The ‘Phoenix’ is to be lifted by a 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane. Photo: Tavee Adam

The ‘Phoenix’ is to be lifted by a 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane. Photo: Tavee Adam

Revealing the confident prediction to The Phuket News and about 60 other representatives from the media from Bangkok and Phuket at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Cape Panwa at 10am today (Nov 14) was Tanapat Hemanggon of Seacrest Marine Co Ltd.**

“Today, the weather is good and there is no rain,” Mr Tanapat said.

“The waves are small, not big, it is fine for working,” he added.
“Our experts expect that this is a good sign for the salvage operation. Today we have over 100 staff from Seacrest Marine installing the tethers underwater and the 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane accompanied by a 34-metre-long tugboat is being put in place,” Mr Tanapat said.

In raising the Phoenix, Mr Tanapat explained, “First, the boat will be lifted about 80 centimetres straight up from the sea bed, and then we will turn the boat so it is the right way up.

“After that, we will raise the boat by just 50cm to test the resistance, and only then will we gradually float it to the surface,” he said.

“The whole process of raising the boat will take around two hours,” Mr Tanapat noted.

KRSR

However, Royal Thai Police Deputy Commander Gen Rungroj Saengkram, also present today, said that he expected the project to take five days before investigators can inspect the wreck.

“Then we can start the investigation. We will inspect the ship’s structure to see if the construction was conducted properly or not,” he said.

“Experts will examine the vessel and this information will be used in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn, also present in Phuket today for the Phoenix media event, said, “All efforts have been made by all sectors to salvage the boat. The Marine Department has tried to have the boat salvaged, even though the last time it was not successful.”

** Sea Crest Marine Co Ltd has now been confirmed the new salvage operator hired to raise the Phoenix – not “Sea Quest Marine” as previously reported by the Phuket Governor and other high-ranking officials. Of note, Sea Crest Marine Thailand operates out of Samut Prakarn, not Singapore, also as previously consistently reported by senior officials, although Sea Crest marine has a major office in Singapore.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Five face charges for Phoenix, Serenata sinkings, Phuket Police Chief confirms
Phoenix to be raised this week, says national Marine Chief
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Isoc steps in over Phuket marine safety
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
HM The King expresses condolences for Phuket tour boat disaster, assures support for relatives of victims
National police deputy announces arrest warrants for Phoenix tour boat disaster, Phuket owner identified
Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket

 