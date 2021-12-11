New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has officially launched a new road between Na Nuea and Khuan Ta Taen to help people travelling from Pa Khlok to Srisoonthorn and back.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 December 2021, 11:00AM

The official opening ceremony was held in Pa Khlok yesterday (Dec 11) and presided by PPAO President Rewat Areerob.

Also in attendance were Chutima Sanitprem, Deputy Permanent Secretary of PPAO, the management team, local leaders and the public.

Ms Chutima said that the local road renovation project was included in the local development plan for 2018-2022 years and was allocated a budget of B2.45 million.

The road constructed is 1.1km long and six metres wide.

The project is in line with the development strategy to promote and support the development of infrastructure systems and public utilities with the needs and needs of the people and develope the province to support modern and environmentally friendly growth in line with the ’Phuket Smart City’ initative, Ms Chutima said.

Also the opening of the new road should help driving tourism, economics and other aspects in the overall picture of Phuket, she added.

“The new local road between Tambon Pa Khlok and Tambon Srisoonthorn is ready for for use by people in the area,” Mr Rewat said.

Mr Rewat added that the completion of the project shows that PPAO “is close to the people in the area.”

“The opening of the local road is a solutuon for people to travel easily and safely to resolve the problem [of travelling between the two areas] and answered the demands of the public,” Mr Rewat said.