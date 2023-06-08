New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

PHUKET: The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced the completion of the Na Klang-Ao Jik road linking Phuket and Phang Nga, which will support local tourism and cross-provincial transport.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 8 June 2023, 09:32AM

The Na Klang-Ao Jik road connecting Phuket and Phang Nga is completed and ready for traffic. The B282.8 million road is designed to boost tourism and interprovincial transport. Photo: Department of Rural Roads via Bangkok Post

DRR director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said yesterday (June 7) the department had invested about B282.8 million in the 4.2km road, which is part of a city expansion plan in Phang Nga’s Thai Muang district.

The concrete road has four driving lanes, each 3.5 metres wide, with a 2.5-metre wide hard shoulder on both sides, reports the Bangkok Post. The road has a drainage system, lamp posts and traffic signs, while its footpaths are designed to be 3.5 metres wide.

The Na Klang-Ao Jik, or 1042 rural road, is a new route connecting Phang Nga to Phuket, Mr Apirat said. No details were available on how much traffic it is likely to take.

It’s expected to be used by tourists who fly to Phuket to visit Phang Nga’s tourist destinations, such as Na Tai Beach and Khao Pilai Beach.

He said that completing the Na Klang-Ao Jik road will benefit the local economy, cross-province transport, and tourism.

According to the Phang Nga Tourism Association, more visitors travelled to Phang Nga last year, up 41.65% from the year.

The total number of tourists last year was 546,475, and the tourism industry generated about B2.7 billion for the province.

The tourism industry generated about B1.2bn, up about 20% from the same period of last year to the southern province from Jan-April.