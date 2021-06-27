New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread

THAILAND: New restrictions were announced today (June 27) centred around Bangkok in a bid to tackle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 27 June 2021, 12:16PM

The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from tomorrow, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces which are Samut Prakarn, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Southern border provinces which are Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani, and Song Khla according to a document published in the country’s royal gazette.

Shopping malls in Bangkok and the five provinces must be closed by 9pm, and parties or celebrations, or activities involving a gathering of more than 20 people will be banned for the same duration, the document said.

It also said construction sites in six areas will be shut down and workers’ camps will be sealed off to contain clusters. The order followed the emergence of more clusters in construction camps in the capital, which has 575 such sites housing about 81,000 workers.

Since May, 37 clusters have been found in Bangkok camps.

Authorities will set up checkpoints in Bangkok and the five provinces to limit travel and relocation of construction workers, the document said, adding that there will also be checkpoints in the country’s four southern provinces near Malaysia.