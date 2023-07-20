New promotion offers free Smart Bus travel

PHUKET: A promotion has been launched offering a total of 1,500 free passes to eligible travellers riding the Phuket Smart bus on the Airport to Rawai route.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 July 2023 08:30 AM

The campaign, launched yesterday (July 20), is being organised by the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and runs until July 31.

The ticket is worth B100 and only one trip per person is permitted as part of the offer. The offer only applies to passengers travelling by air between Bangkok and Phuket, although it applies to all airlines that take that route.

After departing the Airport, the Phuket Smart Bus stops at designated spots in Cherng Talay, Bang Tao, Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata, Promthep Cape and Rawai.

Those interested in availing the offer only need show their plane tickets at three designated service points:

1. TAT information service counter on the 2nd floor, Gate 3 of the Arrival Hall at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

2. TAT information counter on 1st floor, Gate 2, of the Arrival Hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.

3. The EV Bus terminal at Phuket Airport between 8am and 2:30pm.

For more information, please contact the TAT Phuket office on Tel. 076-211036/ 076-212213 or the Phuket Smart Bus on Tel. 086-3061257.