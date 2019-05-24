PHUKET: Phattanan Pisutwimol has been inducted as the new President of the Phuket Real Estate Association (PREA). Mr Phanthanun is the Managing Director of Phuket Goldenville Caps Property Co Ltd, which is the developer of the series of Phuket Goldenville developments across the island. He is also an executive member of Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD), a consortium of local businesses focussed on development projects in line with government policy intiatives.

propertyeconomics

By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 25 May 2019, 11:00AM

New PREA President Phattanan Pisutwimol (left) receives a congratulatory bouquet from outgoing president Boon Yongsakul. Photo: PREA

Mr Phattanan was installed as president at the Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA) Annual General Meeting 2019, held at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town on May 10.

Present to hand over the position was outgoing president Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana Co Ltd. Mr Boon had served as PREA President for two years, from 2017 through to 2019.

Mr Phattanan, the sole candidate nominated for the presidency, was elected unanimously by the PREA executive committee and members in an election held at the event.

The election was held after the keynote presentation by Prof Lertmongkol Waravenuch on the topic “Deep knowledge of land and buildings tax” for members and the media who attended the conference.

The presidency is a two-year term. As such, Mr Phattanan will now serve as PREA President until May 2021.

Mr Phattanan was nominated by outgoing president Mr Boon, which he said gave him great confidence in taking up the presidency after serving as the association’s General Secretary.

“I am proud to present Khun Phattanan. Members who have been with the association since it was founded in 2009, as well as myself while serving as President over the past two years, have seen that Khun Phattanan is very capable and has a wide network.

“It is is time for him to step forward in order to fully utilize his connections and knowledge in his role as President of the Phuket Real Estate Association,” Mr Boon said.

Mr Boon’s sentiment was echoed at the meeting, with the executive committee and fellow members expressing their gratitude and support for Mr Phattanan is his role as president.

"Thank you to Khun Boon Yongsakul, the former president of the association, and all executive committee members, including all former presidents who laid the foundation for our association as well, for allowing me to continue my work with confidence,” Mr Phattanan said.

“I and the new executive committee team will work with utter determination for the benefit of the association and fellow members. To create the maximum benefit will require an an alliance working with government and other associations, best of all,” he added.

“In the coming two years I intend to bring new property developers to develop Phuket province. At the same time, I will push for support for new and existing entrepreneurs to create projects of quality through new knowledge and new methods, to promote the property business for Phuket members and allow entrepreneurs in Phuket to be equivalent to entrepreneurs at the national level,” Mr Phattanan said.