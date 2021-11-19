BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
New points system aims to promote safe driving

New points system aims to promote safe driving

BANGKOK: The Department of Land Transport will rigorously enforce a points-based system next month for drivers in the transportation industry to promote safer driving, it said.

deathdisasterstransportpoliceSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 19 November 2021, 07:06AM

Authorities hope the points-based system will reduce the number of accidents on Thai roads. Photo: Bangkok Post

Authorities hope the points-based system will reduce the number of accidents on Thai roads. Photo: Bangkok Post

While a similar system has been in place for several years, it has only been loosely applied. But from December, the department will fully implement two regulations targeting drivers of taxis, tuk-tuks and motorcycle taxis, according to its director-general Chirute Visalachitra.

The second of these will see their licences suspended or withdrawn if the offender runs out of points, reports the Bangkok Post.

The drivers will initially be awarded 100 points with deductions of 10, 20 or 30 points for traffic violations depending on the severity of the offence.

The department encouraged both drivers and their employers to study the new rules at www.dlt.go.th/th or via the Facebook fan page PR.DLT.News.

Anyone who breaks the law and does not have any points left on their licence will have it suspended for 90 days.

Two suspensions in three years will result in them losing their licence for 180 days, the agency said.

Some offences will result in the immediate loss of all points they have left. These include the use of narcotics, using a suspended licence, harming others’ safety or causing accidents that result in fatalities.

Drivers with deducted points can recover 50-100 points by joining two four-hour training sessions.

Their points will be returned on the day of the examination following the training. If they do not pass, they will be given three opportunities to take the test again within seven days.

Drivers can attend one training session per year.

Those who wish to recover their points can file a complaint with transport offices across the country using their driving licences or ID cards.

These measures will not be applied to drivers of private cars for personal use, the department said.

Pooliekev | 20 November 2021 - 15:03:35 

Kurt, there are simpler methods of talking to yourself.....just saying.

christysweet | 20 November 2021 - 10:46:17 

Comments are approved so the English is passable, and it's quite easy to comprehend both commentators when you're not residing under a bridge. Try it.

JohnC | 20 November 2021 - 09:48:15 

And once they lose their licence from losing all their points what, or who, is going to stop them continuing to ride or drive and do what they please? Surely not the venerated RTP who always seem to have better things to do than arrest law breakers.

JohnC | 20 November 2021 - 09:43:21 

Looks like we have another member who destroys English as badly as kurt does. Nasa12 have you tried using a translator app.

Kurt | 19 November 2021 - 21:02:59 

Nice, Land Transport Department enforces, all written down on paper. But who is going to enforce it on the roads what is nicely written on paper?  Answer: No Body.

christysweet | 19 November 2021 - 15:23:36 

Everyone knows this is pure BS without police enforcement. I have never seen a car pulled over  I have never seen a speed trap. All I have seen  are cops under tents socializing. Police are THE  ABSOLUTE  SCOURGE of Thailand.

Foot | 19 November 2021 - 13:25:31 

Enforcement will be the key and, as usual, there will be none.

maverick | 19 November 2021 - 09:31:00 

Lets Hope the will is there to enforce it effectively , past experience does make one sceptical however.

Nasa12 | 19 November 2021 - 08:52:46 

Thai give [xxxx] about driving license, Thai get 200 bath in ticket for no license. Farang get 500 bath up to 2000 bath special in Chalong police station. This police hunting faranger all day up and down Chalong to Rawai.

 

Phuket community
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

Politician spins projects to boost his ego- who'd a thunk it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

The problem with these events is just that, they're events, one-offs. Besides painting the roads...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

Gice his parents one of the scumbag's stolen luxury vehicles as compensation. Sure they could ...(Read More)

 

