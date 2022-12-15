333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

BANGKOK: The Traffic Accident Prevention Policy Committee will apply a new integration plan to reduce road accidents during the New Year and Songkran holidays.

transportSafetypoliceaccidents
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 December 2022, 11:19AM

Paramedics perform a drill to remove an injured person from a truck after a staged accident in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani yesterday (Dec 14). The drill, conducted by police with Tha Kloang municipality, is part of an emergency response exercise ahead of the busy New Year period. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the plan, written by the Road Safety Operation Center, aims to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents by at least 5% below the average number calculated from records dating back over the last three years.

The plan comprises five major components that can help reduce risk factors that lead to accidents, reports the Bangkok Post.

“They include control measures for traffic risk factors such as roadworks and public transport,” she said.

“They also focus on factors caused by individuals such as drunk driving and riding on motorcycles without a helmet,” she added.

“They also cover measures for victims’ assistance, such as medical support and a configuration for emergency medical services.”

For local administrations, the plan includes suggestions such as checkpoints and infomercial activities through public address systems and local radio.

Blue Tree Phuket

The plan will be divided into two phases each year: the pre-holiday phase and the holiday phase.

For this year’s New Year festival, she said the first phase will run from Dec 1 to Dec 21.

Road users will be prepared for the new safety measures through behaviour modification techniques taught in the government’s “Safe Driving in the New Normal” campaign.

The control measures will be applied in the next phase, which will run from Dec 22 to Jan 11, 2023.

The plan will be applied again during the Songkran holidays, with the first phase on March 1 to April 3, 2023, and the second phase April 4 to April 24, 2023.

christysweet | 15 December 2022 - 14:05:24 

The basic problem is selfishness. Me.. Me.. Me.. is the national motto and only a concerted education effort with children to be more considerate is going to change it. Culture is a  dichotomy- a facade of  politeness married with breathtaking and often fatal  inconsideration.

Capricornball | 15 December 2022 - 12:25:58 

It really is baffling that there is never anyone in this entire country that can come up with a meaningful solution to the infamous and pathetic road safety record. In official eyes, the most effective measure will be to squash and lie about holiday accident statistics, then come back and pat themselves on the back for doing a great job, then go back to their offices til next year.

Capricornball | 15 December 2022 - 12:21:08 

Ugh, another utterly mindless road safety parade  that will have 0 impact on anything. Year after year we hear the same "getting tough on traffic safety" crap, but never ever is there a proposal to increase traffic patrols or any other actual work activity for the police. They will set up their same picnic areas and show up to scoop up the mess after the fact.

Kurt | 15 December 2022 - 11:37:53 

Who sees something 'new' in this, please, say so. That 'pre phase' thing is just normal police work they usually not do. Nothing new under the Road Safety horizon. The thought, to think in safety phases, so funny.

 

