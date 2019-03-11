PHUKET: Four people have escaped with minor injuries with the driver unharmed after she lost control of her new pickup truck and smashed into a power pole and two parked cars in Thalang last night (Mar 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 March 2019, 01:08PM

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at about 8:30pm on the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd, approximately 500 metres before Heroines Monument.

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police reported, “We arrived at the scene to find three badly damaged pickup trucks and five people involved in the accident.”

“Ms Ratchanee Kornpaisong, 25, was driving a new, red Toyota Hilux with four passengers. They were heading north from Phuket Town where they had been to a cinema,” Col Kitiphum explained. “Ms Ratchanee lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a power pole on the pavement, hitting a parked, beige Mitsubishi pickup truck which then hit a black Mazda pickup truck parked in front.”

The four injured passengers are Natchapol Chukaew, 18, Naraporn Samin, 19, Chakrapan Saejiam, 19, and Thimaphon Phethaisong, 23.

“We coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation to take the injured to Thalang Hospital to receive treatment,” Col Kitiphum noted.

“We also arranged for the vehicles involved to be taken to Thalang Police Station for further inspection,” he added.

Asked if the driver was tested for alcohol, Col Kitiphum said, “We did not test her for alcohol as she did not appear drunk.”