THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

PHUKET: Four people have escaped with minor injuries with the driver unharmed after she lost control of her new pickup truck and smashed into a power pole and two parked cars in Thalang last night (Mar 10).

accidentstransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 March 2019, 01:08PM

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Despite the extent of the crash, the four passengers escaped with minor injuries, while the driver was unharmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at about 8:30pm on the northbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd, approximately 500 metres before Heroines Monument.

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police reported, “We arrived at the scene to find three badly damaged pickup trucks and five people involved in the accident.”

“Ms Ratchanee Kornpaisong, 25, was driving a new, red Toyota Hilux with four passengers. They were heading north from Phuket Town where they had been to a cinema,” Col Kitiphum explained. “Ms Ratchanee lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a power pole on the pavement, hitting a parked, beige Mitsubishi pickup truck which then hit a black Mazda pickup truck parked in front.”

The four injured passengers are Natchapol Chukaew, 18, Naraporn Samin, 19, Chakrapan Saejiam, 19, and Thimaphon Phethaisong, 23.

Futsal League 2019

“We coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation to take the injured to Thalang Hospital to receive treatment,” Col Kitiphum noted.

“We also arranged for the vehicles involved to be taken to Thalang Police Station for further inspection,” he added.

Asked if the driver was tested for alcohol, Col Kitiphum said, “We did not test her for alcohol as she did not appear drunk.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident
Man charged after pickup hits Heroines Monument barricade
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead
Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus
Koh Yao islander, 19, dies in motorbike accident
Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam
Girl, 1 year old, dead after hit by Phuket tour bus
Expat struck down by power cables felled by cement truck
Russian man in critical condition after car slams into house

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

The continued growth without infrastructure expansion will eventually choke Phuket. Can't get t...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

The Patong police is so much intertwined with the local transport mafia, that it is not realistic to...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

....: Yes, it is, we can accuse the Phuket Government of many things regarding this matter. It is ...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

... No, there isn't. The RTP doesn't hold thai friends, family, neighbours. Beside of that ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

I guess it's not serious enough for the golf courses to stop wasting water in the heat of the da...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
QSI Food Competition 2019

 