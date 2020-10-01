New Phuket Provincial Police Commander arrives

PHUKET: Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo has arrived in Phuket to officially begin his duties as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

police

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 October 2020, 05:17PM

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

A farewell and handover ceremony for outgoing commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri was held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town yesterday morning (Sept 30).

At the event yesterday, attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Maj Gen Pornsak vowed, “I promise to work hard and try my best while performing my duties in this position.

“I believe that with the skills and potential of all police in Phuket, we will work together smoothly and achieve our goals of taking care of local people, and tourists in the future,” he added.

Gen Pornsak officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander yesterday (Oct 1). he arrived from his previous post as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police.

Maj Gen Pornsak has previously served as a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, a post he took up in 2010, before being transferred out of the province.

Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has been transferred to take up the post of Commander of Immigration Division Region 3 based in Bangkok.