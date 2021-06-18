New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept

PHUKET: Phuket officials expect the years-in-coming new Phuket Provincial Hall under construction on the south side of Phuket Town to finally be finished and open for services on Sept 1.

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 June 2021, 12:03PM

The news came from Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at the century-old current Phuket Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd, in the old government quarter on the north side of town, yesterday (June 17).

Vice Governor Vikrom said that the September opening followed talks with the contractor – named only as “the Wall and Tesco joint venture” (literal translation from the Thai กิจการค้าร่วม วอล แอนด์ เทสโก) – to finish the works left incomplete by the previous contractor Chun Eaw Co Ltd.

The main building, called “Phase 1”, that will house government offices is not finished yet, but the meeting hall at the compound is already completed and has already served as a ‘Field Hospital’ during the initial COVID outbreak last year, V/G Vikrom explained.

The “Wall and Tesco joint venture” was hired by government contract signed on Dec 14 last year.

“The contract explained that the budget is B196 million, and the duration of work is 555 days, from Dec 15 to June 22, 2022,” he said, repeating his update from February.

“However, the government has expedited the contractor to finish the work within July or August, the new Provincial Hall will be open on Sept 1,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“A total of 18 government offices will move into the new building, as well as Krung Thai Bank and Thailand Post. From checking in April, 384 officers in total will move and provide services at the [new] building,” he added.

Left unsaid yesterday was that V/Gov Vikrom pointed out in February that the “Wall and Tesco joint venture” contract of B196mn was reduced from B198mn as reported by Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket Governor at the time, on Sept 6, 2019.

At that time, with Governor Phakaphong in Sept 2019 requesting an extra B38mn to complete works unfinished by the initial contractor Chun Eaw Co Ltd, the total cost of the project had blown out to B647mn.

The original contract for building the new Provincial Hall, signed on Sept 9, 2014, stood at B450mn.