The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept

New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept

PHUKET: Phuket officials expect the years-in-coming new Phuket Provincial Hall under construction on the south side of Phuket Town to finally be finished and open for services on Sept 1.

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 June 2021, 12:03PM

The new Phuket Provincial Hall as pictured in February. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The new Phuket Provincial Hall as pictured in February. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The new Phuket Provincial Hall as pictured in February. Photo: PR Phuket / file

The new Phuket Provincial Hall as pictured in February. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the news at the century-old current Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the news at the century-old current Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 17). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The news came from Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee at the century-old current Phuket Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd, in the old government quarter on the north side of town, yesterday (June 17).

Vice Governor Vikrom said that the September opening followed talks with the contractor  – named only as “the Wall and Tesco joint venture” (literal translation from the Thai กิจการค้าร่วม วอล แอนด์ เทสโก) – to finish the works left incomplete by the previous contractor Chun Eaw Co Ltd.

The main building, called “Phase 1”, that will house government offices is not finished yet, but the meeting hall at the compound is already completed and has already served as a ‘Field Hospital’ during the initial COVID outbreak last year, V/G Vikrom explained.

The “Wall and Tesco joint venture” was hired by government contract signed  on Dec 14 last year.

“The contract explained that the budget is B196 million, and the duration of work is 555 days, from Dec 15 to June 22, 2022,” he said, repeating his update from February. 

Subscribe to The Phuket News

“However, the government has expedited the contractor to finish the work within July or August, the new Provincial Hall will be open on Sept 1,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

“A total of 18 government offices will move into the new building, as well as Krung Thai Bank and Thailand Post. From checking in April, 384 officers in total will move and provide services at the [new] building,” he added.

Left unsaid yesterday was that V/Gov Vikrom pointed out in February that the “Wall and Tesco joint venture” contract of B196mn was reduced from B198mn as reported by Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket Governor at the time, on Sept 6, 2019.

At that time, with Governor Phakaphong in Sept 2019 requesting an extra B38mn to complete works unfinished by the initial contractor Chun Eaw Co Ltd, the total cost of the project had blown out to B647mn.

The original contract for building the new Provincial Hall, signed on Sept 9, 2014, stood at B450mn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 18 June 2021 - 12:22:18 

One sees these behemoths all over Thailand, often in isolated places. Massive moneypits, whereas a modern office building would suffice. Once again its all about the money to be made off it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market
Easing of COVID measures in Phuket yet to be confirmed: Governor
CCSA issues new colour-coded COVID province ranking
Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown
Sperm whale covered with oil rescued at Bang Tao Beach
Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated
Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab
DLT services resume nationwide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand to reopen in 120 days, says Prime Minister |:| June 17
PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness
Hospitalisation rate for COVID-19 vaccine recipients released
Pandemic sparks surge in Hong Kong ‘devil’s breath’ cash druggings
Oil spill hits Phuket beaches
Officials change definition of population of Phuket, claim island 74% vaccinated
With no income, Patong motorbike repair duo turn to stealing motorbikes

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown

@XI Virus. Could you specify the source of your information a bit ? Or are you just fantasizing ag...(Read More)

Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab

Sinovac is a weak vaccine. China herself said that. Just good for emergency use. Anutin overlooked t...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Also, the numbers do not include the Thais who only live on Phuket and are not registered they do no...(Read More)

Taking on Tour de Phuket to help those in need

Nice job JJ. I suggest you go to Central Festival and have a look at those 5-star restaurants, the w...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

Phuket has a naval base with a Vice Admiral in command. He could order patrolling west of Phuket. Of...(Read More)

Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab

"The World Health Organization (WHO) approved emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine this month.&...(Read More)

Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown

According to one of Phuket's hospital Drs, at least 300 ppl tested positive here at this market ...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Until there is a new government that cares about its citizens and country's visitors #Boycotte T...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Stay Healthy #Boycott Thailand...(Read More)

DLT services resume nationwide

Nonsense talk when it comes to Phuket. Last week I renewed my motorbike driving license. Intake, c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 