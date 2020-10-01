Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Phuket Provincial Commander arrives

New Phuket Provincial Commander arrives

PHUKET: Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo has arrived in Phuket to officially begin his duties as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

police
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 October 2020, 05:17PM

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was officially installed as the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police at a ceremony yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

A farewell and handover ceremony for outgoing commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri was held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town yesterday morning (Sept 30).

At the event yesterday, attended by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Maj Gen Pornsak vowed, “I promise to work hard and try my best while performing my duties in this position.

“I believe that with the skills and potential of all police in Phuket, we will work together smoothly and achieve our goals of taking care of local people, and tourists in the future,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

Gen Pornsak officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander yesterday (Oct 1). he arrived from his previous post as Commander of the Ranong Provincial Police.

Maj Gen Pornsak has previously served as a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, a post he took up in 2010, before being transferred out of the province.

Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has been transferred to take up the post of Commander of Immigration Division Region 3 based in Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1
Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter
Don’t panic: TV blackout due to improving Phuket signal, says NBTC
Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19
B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress
TCT says 10% of firms have closed
Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults

 

Phuket community
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

k... you are going to have someone provide a translation as I don't have a clue what on earth yo...(Read More)

B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress

shwe...so what would you suggest. Bulldoze those buildings that have gone out of business?...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

maverick is correct. It is highly unlikely that tourism will ever reach higher numbers for years to...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Fresh origin covid ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Kurt, what are you afraid of ? Those Chinese will have to go to quarantine for 2 weeks after their ...(Read More)

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Ok, let us admit the Chinese will be tourists only, then 1200 rooms available, how about members of ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

China's 'Golden week' started. Half the country on the move. How many of the 120 Chine...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

Ah, another 'whipping day' coming to let people feel/experience who are the boss and in cont...(Read More)

B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress

cashing in on the pandemic. disgusting...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

" we all kept hostile because of the flu" What ? Hostile ?...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/

 