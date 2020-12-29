BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Phuket Prison receives first guests

New Phuket Prison receives first guests

PHUKET: More than 2,000 male inmates were transferred to the new Phuket Provincial Prison in Bangjo, Srisoonthorn, today (Dec 29) as an early New Year’s gift to the prisoners who had remained incarcerated at the long-overcrowded prison in Phuket Town.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 06:56PM

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Prisoners are transported from the old prison in Phuket Town earlier today (Dec 29). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison is fully operational and can accommodate between 4,000 and 5,000 inmates. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison is fully operational and can accommodate between 4,000 and 5,000 inmates. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison requires a staff of some 150 guards and other officers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison requires a staff of some 150 guards and other officers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison requires a staff of some 150 guards and other officers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The new prison requires a staff of some 150 guards and other officers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

« »

In total, all 2,308 male prisoners who were serving sentences at the old prison were moved to the new facility in Bangjo, built at a cost of B789 million under a project that took nearly five years to complete.

The only prisoners remaining at the old prison in Phuket Town tonight are the 520 female prisoners serving sentences there, Prison Commissioner Suchart Silapachai told The Phuket News today.

“They will be moved to the new prison soon,” Mr Suchart said. He declined to confirm when.

Today’s mass transfer was conducted by using 10 prisoner transfer trucks, each carrying about 40 prisoners, making multiple round-trips to complete the transfer.

The operation began at 8:30am and was concluded by 2:30pm.

In order to complete each 25-minute transfer window, the prison trucks and their prison officer escort vans used sirens to clear their way through the traffic along Thepkrasattri Rd.

“I apologise for any inconvenience we may have caused on the roads today. The transfer of the prisoners could not be announced early for security reasons,” Mr Suchart said.

“Traffic Police were busy with other duties today, but we received help from Civil Defense Volunteers [OrSor] and other law-enforcement officers instead.” he said.

“In order to complete the transfer safely we needed 90 officers in total. In order to do this we needed to bring in extra prison officers from Ranong, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Chumphon and Surat Thani,” Mr Suchart explained.

K9 Point

Mr Suchart refuted the idea that the prisoners were transferred early due to fears of COVID-19 spreading among prisoners in the overcrowded prison in Phuket Town.

“It has nothing to do with COVID-19. The Ministry of Justice wanted to give the prisoners a New Year’s gift. The new prison was already 100% complete and all the security systems had been properly tested, so there was no reason to not move them early,” he explained.

Previously, the prisoners were not expected to be moved to the new prison until at least next month at the earliest.

The new prison will give inmates some much-welcomed extra space.

Mr Suchart confirmed last August that the total official capacity of the old prison in Phuket Town was just over 1,200 prisoners.

Before today it was home to nearly 3,000 male and female inmates.

Mr Suchart said he was not privy to what will happen with the old prison once the female inmates have also been transferred to the new prison.

“That is beyond my responsibility,” he said today.

The old prison has stood for more than 100 years, making it one of the oldest buildings in Phuket Town.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First Covid-19 death in Thailand in 2 months! Four new holidays in 2021! || December 29
Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes
Second nest of baby leatherback turtles hatch at Bang Khwan Beach
Sudarat launches new party
EU clears way for China investment pact
Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket
First COVID-19 death in two months
Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid situation ’more serious’? More long holidays to be created! || December 28
Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Royal Thai Army warns against online scam
Health Minister Anutin quarantined
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

How many tourists come here and rent bikes with only an auto license, most probably. I myself have a...(Read More)

Sudarat launches new party

I will give you a name for the new Party. The Democratic People's Party...the DPP....(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

@CaptainJack, you are right. With Patong tunnel, light rail, submarines, more commissions to make. K...(Read More)

Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

'random mass' testing....LOL, they having 59k immigrant workers and calling testing around 4...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

@Svco. So your friend was fined because his driver license did not specify motorcycle ? And you com...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

The government still has over 3 trillion Baht left for "infrastructure projects" next year...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

A friend was recently "fined" 200 baht because his drivers license did not specify "m...(Read More)

First COVID-19 death in two months

jamstock...no...(Read More)

Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers

Is this a move of influential Sino-Thai families to secure their cheap labor force? The 'move...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

It works everytime. I refuse to support corruption. Been stuck in Phuket now and most everytime I r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 