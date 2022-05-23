tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Phuket prison already 85% full

New Phuket prison already 85% full

PHUKET: The new Phuket Provincial Prison, built at a cost of B789 million on 108 rai in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, is already 85% full, a news release by local public relations officials has confirmed.


By The Phuket News

Monday 23 May 2022, 05:11PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The new facility was completed in 2020, with all inmates moved from the former Phuket Prison in Phuket Town to their new accommodation on Dec 29 that year.

The new prison in Bang Jo, Srisoonthorn, is allowed to hold prisoners ordered to serve sentences of up to 30 years, explained a release by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department today (May 23).

The prison has a total sleeping area of ​​5,535.92 square metres, providing a standard 1.6sqm per inmate.

The prison is designed to accommodate a total of 3,459 inmates, comprising 3,086 male inmates and 373 female inmates.

However, the new prison as of today already has 2,943 inmates, comprising 2,552 male inmates and 391 female inmates.

The new prison was commissioned in 2014 to resolve the notorious overcrowding at the former Phuket Prison in Phuket Town, which covers only six rai and today stands more than 100 years old.

According to the report today, the old prison was originally designed to accommodate 950 inmates, but was holding as many as 2,500 inmates. However, reports over the years have confirmed that the old prison for long periods held more than 3,000 inmates at any one time.

The news came today (May 23) as Ayut Sinthopphan, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, officiated the formal opening ceremony for the new prison.

Present for the occasion was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, along with Krisana Thipayachon, Chanthaburi Prison Commander who is currently acting Director of the Phuket Provincial Prison.

The opening ceremony today included blessing rituals conducted by monks, for the purpose of encouraging the site to serve as a focal point for peace and prosperity.

OLD PRISON TO BE PUT TO NEW USE

Earlier this year it was announced that the old Phuket Prison in Phuket Town is to be transformed into an “eco-tourism attraction” to provide a ‘Twilight Zone’ experience for people to appreciate what it was like there in the past.

Mr Krisana explained at an event on April 21 that the move to transform the old prison into a tourism attraction came under the direction of Department of Corrections Director-General Mr Ayut.

Built some 120 years ago, the prison remains one of the oldest remaining prisons still standing in the country, Mr Kisana said.

“Currently, this Phuket Prison is not used for inmates control missions, but it is worth preserving for future generations to learn about the wisdom of the craftsmen in the past, both in architecture and the tools and materials used in construction,” he said.

“People generally can’t see or touch such real things from the past; some people call it ‘Twilight Zone’,” he said.

“Developing the ‘Twilight Zone’ to be an eco-tourism attraction and a ‘live museum’ learning centre will give tourists and local people a learning experience about correctional work in the past,” Mr Kirisana continued.

“The prison will also serve as a source of education for those interested in correctional work and will be used as a professional training venue for inmates who are undertaking vocational training before release,” he added.

The prisoners who will be allowed at the old prison are those who are undertaking pre-release vocational courses to learn how to provide traditional massages, how to operate a stall selling coffee and other drinks, and those learning embroidery, Mr Krisana said.

Of note, the old prison, however, most recently served as a ‘Covid Care Center’, where COVID-19 patients not sick enough to be admitted to hospital where required to stay “for the health and safety of their neighbours in the community” during the height of the Delta outbreak last year

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protester covers himself in paint, Teachers told to hold off haircut punishments || May 23
Phuket readies for first cruise liners
No injuries, damage reported after Patong fire
Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25
Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair
Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
Solo protest calls for elected governor
New centre to monitor monkeypox
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, one death
Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end
Andamanda opens in Phuket
Phuket ramps up anti-dengue efforts as school year starts
Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm
Australia voters end decade of conservative rule
Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

 

Phuket community
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@ Kurt A button to correct comments before sending ? You still can correct your comment before se...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

No need DEK, I was aware of the 2 typos after sending. Would be nice if there will be a button again...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end

All previous expectations proved they were wrong. Logic, because they 'dream' them, nothing ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map

Purpose whole operation is to earn so desperately needed money in taxes. Not for transparency or fig...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

Do I remember correct that Soi Dog recently donated 500,000.- to Ukraine for dogs and cats? How is ...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Thailand can exclude Expats and Retirees. These have already B800,000 on a Thai bank account for any...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

If point of that Thailand Pass thing is for purpose of having insurance, than have a boot with sevea...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

No hassle with TP did mine for return trip early June. Took 2 hours to get approval a nuisance but ...(Read More)

Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm

If they had put all the money they spent on the trip itself the dogs would have themselves a right g...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@Kurt Please turn on the "Spell Check" on your computer....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 