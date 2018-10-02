PHUKET: The new Governor of Phuket who arrived from Phitsanulok province yesterday has promised that he is ready to serve he people of Phuket and will try his best to solve the island’s complicated problems.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 09:51AM

New Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana makes his pledge to the people of Phuket yesterday morning. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana made his promise in public at the Governor’s House in Phuket Town at 11am yesterday (Oct 1) in a speech witnessed by a number of high-ranking local government officials and local media.

“It is a great opportunity for me to take on the position of the Governor of Phuket. I am ready to serve the people of Phuket, this is my promise to you all,” Gov Phakaphong said.

“If anyone has any suggestions then please let me know. This is especially the case for hotel entrepreneurs as I want us to solve problems together. If the people of Phuket have any problems, I am willing to listen and figure them out. I am willing to lead Phuket to be sustainable and stable.

“I do not have a specific policy for my work here but I must and will respond to government policies because Phuket is one of the country’s most important provinces which raises a high level of income every year.

“Also, Phuket has some complicated problems as it is a world tourism destination. I will focus urgently on marine safety and trying to resolve the island’s traffic issues including the light rail system and the Patong tunnel.

“We will also work on making Phuket a Smart City,” he added.

There was no mention at all from Governor Phakaphong on the issue of beach safety and lifeguards.