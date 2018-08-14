THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
New Phuket Governor announced, starts role Oct 1

PHUKET: Thailand’s Council of Ministers announced this morning that a new Phuket Governor will take over from outgoing Governor Norraphat Plodthong on October 1.

politics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 05:05PM

Pakkapong Tawipat, who is currently Governor of Phitsanulok, will start his new role on Oct 1. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement was made by Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda at a Cabinet meeting held at the Royal Thai Government Office at 9 am today (Aug 14).

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, who is currently Governor of Phitsanulok, to replace current Phuket Governor Norraphat when he retires at the end of September.

Governor Pakkapong studied at Suankularb Wittayalai School and later went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science at Chulalongkorn University and then mastered in public administration (M.P.A.) at the American International College, Springfield Massachusetts, USA.

His previous experience is as a former Governor of Phang Nga and a former Vice Governor of Ayutthaya and Saraburi.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 15 August 2018 - 12:06:32 

How long was the last one here? Feels like about a year, which would be about the same as all his predecessors, all of whom, like him, had never even been to Phuket before being appointed its chief administrator.  Can we assume this new boss will also take 6 months to learn anything about Phuket and then retire shortly there-after?

Galong | 15 August 2018 - 11:35:22 

I wish the new governor great success in his upcoming difficult position. I would also like him to be stationed somewhere near the Chalong roundabout, so he is inconvenienced. Perhaps that would get this finished, just saying. There is almost never anyone working there.  Is there a labor shortage on Phuket? ;-)

Kurt | 14 August 2018 - 19:00:21 

A new Governor, a new Captain on the ship Phuket!
Let's hope the change brings something good for Phuket.
Welcome to the new Governor.

Asterix | 14 August 2018 - 17:32:49 

According to his CV with a Master in Public Administration (M.P.A.) at the American International College, Springfield Massachusetts (USA), Pakkapong TAWIPAT, the new Phuket Governor should be fluent in English and be able to understand all problems that tourists and expats are experiencing during their stays in Phuket Province.

