New Phuket Governor announced, starts role Oct 1

PHUKET: Thailand’s Council of Ministers announced this morning that a new Phuket Governor will take over from outgoing Governor Norraphat Plodthong on October 1.

politics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 05:05PM

Pakkapong Tawipat, who is currently Governor of Phitsanulok, will start his new role on Oct 1. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement was made by Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda at a Cabinet meeting held at the Royal Thai Government Office at 9 am today (Aug 14). The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Phuket Governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, who is currently Governor of Phitsanulok, to replace current Phuket Governor Norraphat when he retires at the end of September. Governor Pakkapong studied at Suankularb Wittayalai School and later went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science at Chulalongkorn University and then mastered in public administration (M.P.A.) at the American International College, Springfield Massachusetts, USA. His previous experience is as a former Governor of Phang Nga and a former Vice Governor of Ayutthaya and Saraburi.