PHUKET: Popular Thai actor-cum-movie director Saharat “West Saharat” Chimpinit met with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at the Governor’s House on Sunday (Feb 4) to discuss the filming of a new movie “I Miss You” in Phuket starting next month.

Tuesday 6 February 2018, 12:49PM

“This movie aims to build friendship and good relations between the two countries, specifically between Phuket in Thailand and Ito City in Japan,” Mr Saharat explained.

“This film is a Thai romantic love movie, which relates to two Thai and Japanese people. After the tsunami in Phuket over 10 years ago, they go separate ways but have never forgotten each other, and then they meet again, when they begin their story of friendship, love and hope,” he added.

“This movie will show people to never give up on relationships and present Phuket’s culture and the identity of Phuket’s lifestyle to the world,” Mr Saharat said.

“We will start filming in Phuket in March, then we will film in Ito, Japan, at the end of March,” he added.

Governor Norraphat supported the project.

“If this film aims to promotes good tradition and Phuket’s way of life, I’m glad to support it, especially if it is a good Thai movie that promotes tourism in Phuket,” he said.

“The filmmakers will present good aspects of Phuket through the film to the eyes of the world, especially ‘Sea, Sun and Sand’ and our culture, including food, costumes, architecture and traditions in Phuket,” Gov Norraphat noted.

– Phuket Online