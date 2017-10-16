The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

New Phuket dam onstream within two months, says waterworks chief

PHUKET: Amid complaints from residents about persistent water shut-offs by the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), the PWA’s acting manager has assured that the outages will cease once the Khlong Katha Dam is complete in the coming two months.

Shela Riva

Monday 16 October 2017, 03:13PM

The long-awaited Khlong Katha Dam in Chalong (pictured above in April this year) is expected to begin providing water supply to the first of an estimated 100,000 residents within the next two months. Photo: Puchet Pakkasat
The long-awaited Khlong Katha Dam in Chalong (pictured above in April this year) is expected to begin providing water supply to the first of an estimated 100,000 residents within the next two months. Photo: Puchet Pakkasat

The news became clear after The Phuket News began investigating complaints about recurring water outages in Wichit, an area afflicted with severe outages that have been recurring for years.

One resident on Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, told The Phuket News that at the beginning of October the water was off for most of the day, over five days.

Last week on Sunday (Oct 8) the PWA announced another shut off for the day. (See story here).

“We (residents) can totally understand water shortages in April and the weather has been hot with no rain for months on end, but this time of year, with the rain that we have had, it is unacceptable,” said the Sakdidet Rd resident.

“My partner has a hair salon business which she has had to close due to these shut-offs. Is that acceptable to the Phuket PWA? Are they prepared to compensate businesses that have lost money due to their incompetence?

“How are people to know that the water is going to be shut off if they cannot read Thai or if they don’t use Facebook (where notices are posted by the PWA). Is this really acceptable, and is this really how Phuket PWA treats its customers?”

“I would love Phuket PWA to do to tourist areas what they do to local people’s areas, but that is highly unlikely.”

Acting Phuket PWA head Somchai Kuntananat requested patience from residents as the finishing touches are completed to the long-awaited Khlong Katha Dam, which has suffered delay after delay for the past 15 years. (See story here).

Mr Somchai arrived on the island two weeks ago from his post as Krabi PWA Chief to take up the post as Phuket PWA boss after former Phuket PWA Director Pisak Choyalut retired on Sept 30.

“Please be patient for just another two months, or even less. We are finalising details for the Khlong Katha Dam. It is filling up with water to be used soon,” he said.

C and C Marine

“We are in the process of beginning to switch our water supply to be supplemented from the (Chalong) reservoir. It is a large project,” he said.

“Also, this area (Wichit) suffers from water shortages due to having a lot of users. Right now, our only major source is Bang Wad Dam, so we struggle to supply water to this area sometimes,” he added.

“However, regarding the issue of English notices being unavailable prior to a water shut off, I will bring this up with our team. We will set up a Line group for each subdistrict that people can join, so they can to be notified directly in Thai and English,” he said.

“It will be ready in the coming weeks. I will let you know,” Mr Somchai said.

Mr Somchai also clarified that no compensation is offered to businesses that have lost trade through the shut-offs.

“We always notify people via our Facebook page and through audio announcements to personally collect water prior to a shut off,” he said.

“If you require water urgently, or your water has been off for four to five days, you can contact the PWA and we will bring trucks to provide you with water,” he said.

“We can help in this way, but we have never offered monetary compensation.”

The PWA can be contacted by calling 082-7901634 (a direct line to a PWA official) or 076-319173 (an automated answering system, press 0 for the operator to be directed to a PWA official). Alternatively, the PWA Facebook page is here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

I have to point out that the weather on that day was aweful. A big storm had been wreaking havoc for 3 solid days. No speedboat should have been out i...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Why on earth would anyone need to own a firearm in Thailand...or anywhere else for that matter except for occupational necessity? According to Thailan...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

Phuket pretends to be a great safe year-round beach and snorkelling destination, then when people drown, sends them home in boxes. It really is time ...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

How about using the word "An" before ...! You should apply as a proofreader here.What an a......!...(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

still looks like a torpedo....(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Thailand doesn't prosecute illegal gun possession? you must be joking. As it was rightly pointed out... "common sense isn't given to ever...(Read More)

TAT issues recommendations for visitors during historic Royal Cremation

Recommendations and clarifications are 6 months to late, the tourists have been scared by the recommendations done by all different agencies the last ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

Still low season on Phuket, but already daily tourists die. Tourists, many of them never experience beaches/sea swell/rip currents before in their li...(Read More)

TAT issues recommendations for visitors during historic Royal Cremation

With all respect for TAT info, as presented here, is TAT printing this info and present it in arrival hall of Phuket airport, from about 10 days befor...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket

These speed boats tours are death traps. untrained idiots driving the boats, unqualified guides and no instructors. No rescue and no dafety. These are...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.