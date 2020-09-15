New partnership between Thanyapura, Phuket and StemCells21, Bangkok

PHUKET: Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort is adding new treatments to its regenerative medical programs through its new partnership with StemCells21 (SC21) as part of its distinctive lifestyle medical services for guests seeking a healthier, happier lifestyle.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 01:53PM

The ground-breaking partnership with SC21 will enhance Thanyapura’s positioning as a leading lifestyle optimization brand in the sports and lifestyle resort industry, said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, Executive Chairman of Thanyapura.

“SC21 is a medical biotech company based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company is an established leader in the field of stem cell treatments with a decade of clinical history in treating chronic diseases and anti-aging”’ noted Paul Collier, Founder and Managing Partner of StemCells21, in a release issued today (Sept 15).

“We are excited to open a second clinic in Phuket in partnership with Thanyapura,” he said.

“Besides Phuket, Thanyapura is now exploring opportunities to joint venture with SC21 in our upcoming resorts and city lifestyle hubs in China and other international markets,” he added.

The benefits from stem cell therapies are optimised with Thanyapura’s 360 approach in sustainable lifestyle modifications from fitness, nutrition and health. Thanyapura embraces this revolutionary approach to help guests feel and perform better by delivering meaningful health outcomes for challenging conditions that conventional therapies often fail to address, such as stopping disease progression and avoiding surgical intervention, explained the release.

Thanyapura Phuket is offering therapeutic stem cell treatments for various degenerative disease, immune disorders, injuries and in the role of anti-aging with customised packages to meet long-term needs. Treatment packages combine supportive therapies from Thanyapura’s 360 Health Check-up to enhance the desired targeting and function of the stem cells for better outcomes, and a welcoming experience, it added.