New panel to protect online shoppers

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has set up a committee to tackle problems arising from online transactions.

Thursday 11 November 2021, 09:46AM

The committee comprising three representatives from the MDES and 18 from various agencies will help victims of fraud related to online shopping, said Saree Aongsomwang, secretary-general of the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC).

“The committee will tackle and prevent problems, handle consumers’ complaints and gather information to come up with guidelines,” Ms Saree said.

“This is an important step forward for various agencies to work together to protect consumers from online fraud.”

Committee members include various agencies including the TCC, the Royal Thai Police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, the Technology Crime Suppression Division, the Police Cyber Task Force, and the Consumer Protection Division, reports the Bangkok Post.

Others are drawn from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Intellectual Property, the Bank of Thailand, the Foundation for Consumers, and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

Ms Saree said after the committee was set up, the TCC will focus on achieving results to safeguard consumers.

A ceremony will be held online next Monday for the agencies involved to sign a memorandum of understanding focusing on protecting consumers who shop online for goods and services.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will preside over the ceremony, Ms Saree said.

She said online marketing service operators such as Central JD Commerce, LNW, Beauty Nista, Lazada, and Ascend Commerce will also take part in the signing ceremony.

“This will be another major milestone for consumer protection in the digital age when state agencies, the private sector, and the civil sector team up as a strong network to solve the problem and protect people more efficiently,” Ms Saree said.