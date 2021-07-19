New order confirms boat tours for Phuket Sandbox tourists

PHUKET: Phuket officials have issued a special order to confirm that Phuket Sandbox tourists may leave the island on “sealed” boat tours to nearby islands while still observing their mandatory 14-day stay on the island.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 July 2021, 04:32PM

Tourists at Chalong Pier ready for a boat cruise off Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order was issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday. The order was posted online at 10:28pm last night.

“Sandbox tourists who are still observing their mandatory 14-day stay in Phuket can travel around Phuket to other islands by leaving with a tour boat at these three piers: Ao Por, Rassada, and Chalong,” the order noted.

“For the case that tourists want to travel around by yacht, they can leave the island through the marina, as follows: Yacht Haven Marina in Mai Khao, Ao Por Grand Marina in Pa Khlok, Phuket Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew, Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew, and Chalong Pier in Chalong,” it added.

“Tourists must turn on the location sharing for the tracing app [MorChana] and inform the Phuket Marine Office or the Phuket Sandbox Command Center at least 6 hours before leaving,’ the order continued.

As marked in the previous order regulating boat tours, the new order confirmed that boats used for Sandbox tourist tours must have at least AIS (Automatic Identification System) Type B and VHF radio installed and operating at all times.

Boat owners, captains, or representatives of owners must present documents to marine officers, including a report confirming the boat’s time of departure and the time of return, a list of tourists and boat crew, and confirmation that the tourists on board are covered by insurance.

Pier operators, boatmasters, captains, boat crews and passengers all must follow the rules explained in the announcement of Marine Department no. 8/2564 issued on Jan 11 this year, said the order.

As such the order issued yesterday confirms that Sandbox tourists still observing their 14-day stay within Phuket may join tours to nearby islands that are within Phuket provincial waters. This includes sunset cruises as well as day trips to islands such as Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi, which are in Rawai subdistrict, as well Koh Bon and Koh Hei (Coral Island).

However, Sandbox tourists must complete their 14-day stay in Phuket before they can take day trips or travel to islands that are in Phang Nga or Krabi province, including Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai, off Phuket’s east coast, and Phi Phi Island and Koh Lanta, which are both in Krabi province.

In order to board a board departing Phuket province, Sandbox tourists must present their passport showing the requisite immigration stamps and evidence of testing negative for COVID-19 from the three mandatory tests during their first 14 days in Phuket.They must also show a booking at a SHA+ hotel or similar venue for where they are going to stay once they leave the island.

Sandbox tourists wanting to return to Phuket must satisfy the same entry requirements for all people who want to come onto the island, the order noted.