New Normal for Loy Krathong events

PHUKET: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has confirmed that all Loy Krathong events taking place this evening (Oct 31) must adhere to New Normal measures.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafety

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 October 2020, 10:48AM

Photo: CCSA

Loi Krathong is one of the Kingdom’s most impressive cultural events, which has been held annually on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month as a way of thanking the Goddess of the River, worshipping the Buddha, and releasing worries and bad fortune into the water.

“This year, the Loi Krathong celebrations will be held in line with the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 control measures and the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard to ensure visitor confidence,” Governor Yuthasak explained during the Loi Krathong Celebrations 2020 press conference held in Bangkok on Oct 19.

Visitors are also required to check in and out on the government’s Thai Chana online platform, as well as undergo temperature screening at the event’s entrance. The wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance is still necessary.

In Phuket, local administration organizations across the island will hold events for the festivals as follows:

Patong Municipality’s event will be held at Patong beach, where a stage will be installed for a performace from local school students and a live band. There will also be inexpensive seafood stalls as well as beautiful sculptures for people to take photos with on the beach.

Kamala Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) will hold its event on Kamala beach with a stage for performances by local students, including a student band from Rajaprajanugroh 36 School.

Karon Municipality’s Loy Krathong event will take place on the last day of its ‘The 2nd Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay’ food festival at Nong Han Park. There will be series of shows every night of the festival including the traditional Nang Noppamas beauty pageant for village health volunteers.

Thepkrasattri Municipality will hold its festival between Oct 29-31 along the canal side on Soi Nob Nang Dak, where the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant and other festivities will be held, including the charming “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children.

Like previous years, the setting off of fireworks or the launching of khom loy (airborne fire lanterns) near Phuket International Airport is banned during the Loy Krathong festival and throughout the New Year celebrations. Any individuals caught neglecting these conditions will be guilty of the following offenses:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000.