Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Normal for Loy Krathong events

New Normal for Loy Krathong events

PHUKET: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has confirmed that all Loy Krathong events taking place this evening (Oct 31) must adhere to New Normal measures.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 October 2020, 10:48AM

Photo: CCSA

Photo: CCSA

Loi Krathong is one of the Kingdom’s most impressive cultural events, which has been held annually on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month as a way of thanking the Goddess of the River, worshipping the Buddha, and releasing worries and bad fortune into the water.

“This year, the Loi Krathong celebrations will be held in line with the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 control measures and the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard to ensure visitor confidence,” Governor Yuthasak explained during the Loi Krathong Celebrations 2020 press conference held in Bangkok on Oct 19.

Visitors are also required to check in and out on the government’s Thai Chana online platform, as well as undergo temperature screening at the event’s entrance. The wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance is still necessary.

In Phuket, local administration organizations across the island will hold events for the festivals as follows:

Patong Municipality’s event will be held at Patong beach, where a stage will be installed for a performace from local school students and a live band. There will also be inexpensive seafood stalls as well as beautiful sculptures for people to take photos with on the beach.

Kamala Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) will hold its event on Kamala beach with a stage for performances by local students, including a student band from Rajaprajanugroh 36 School.

Thanyapura Health 360

Karon Municipality’s Loy Krathong event will take place on the last day of its ‘The 2nd Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rim Lay’ food festival at Nong Han Park. There will be series of shows every night of the festival including the traditional Nang Noppamas beauty pageant for village health volunteers. 

Thepkrasattri Municipality will hold its festival between Oct 29-31 along the canal side on Soi Nob Nang Dak, where the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant and other festivities will be held, including the charming “Noo Noi Noppamas” beauty pageant for young children.

Like previous years, the setting off of fireworks or the launching of khom loy (airborne fire lanterns) near Phuket International Airport is banned during the Loy Krathong festival and throughout the New Year celebrations. Any individuals caught neglecting these conditions will be guilty of the following offenses:

Section 2499. (1) Any person who commits any act of interfering with an aircraft in a manner likely to cause danger to a person shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of six months to seven years and a fine of between B1,000 and B14,000.

2558 Section 18 (2). Any person who interferes with an aircraft on the ground so that the aircraft is unable to fly or is likely to cause danger to the safety of the aircraft during the flight shall be liable to execution or imprisonment from five years to 20 years and a fine of B600,000 to B800,000.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further
Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses
US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute
Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred
Patong, Karon to suffer week-long daily water outages
Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting
Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions
COVID impact may still affect Thailand property market through Q3 2021: Knight Frank
No coup, deputy PM insists
Health minister reveals draft policy to reduce quarantine to 10 days
Help Phuket Today brings COVID food relief to families in Kata-Karon
Drinking buddy row ends with scythe attack
Phangan voted Asia’s ‘third best’ island
Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor
Phuket Carnival hoped to help local businesses

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

So let me get this straight, anyone who took advantage of the visa 'amnesty' now has their v...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Police doesn't stop a ghost rider, probably without helmet, perhaps no insurance/road tax paid, ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

Why as a government officer, to apologize for a complaint of being cheated/scammed by your own bosse...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

@ Edward R, You are wrongly informed. When you renewed Retirement extension, and also applied and go...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

..."The move is to prevent foreigners to leave the country in order to obtain the correct visa ...(Read More)

Big bike riders set to face tough tests

Where will the training/test of big bike riders done? Not at that mini course at Transport bureau in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

How about a foreigner with working permit, having own business? Must he close his business and sack ...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Are these ridiculously low fines only for Phuket? What about the rest of Thailand? As low as these...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

I extended my visa last month on 26th of September and paid 1900B, and as per the news it was told t...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

I have a different issue. I have lived in Phuket for the last 2 years but need to return home for b...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
AVC Engineering
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 