New nationwide COVID cases dropping

BANGKOK: Thailand logged 12,583 new COVID-19 cases - the fewest since July 21 - and 132 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced this morning (Sept 13).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 September 2021, 11:49AM

A health worker takes a swab for COVID-19 testing from a baby at Sammakeesongkroh School in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, yesterday (Sept 12). Photo: Apichart Jinakul

There were 12,420 cases in the general population and 163 among prison inmates. Yesterday, 16,304 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus. Since April 1, when the third wave of COVID-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,365,893 COVID-19 patients, 1,220,732 of whom have recovered to date. Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,394,756 COVID-19 cases, with 1,248,377 complete recoveries so far. The death toll stood at 14,391 during the third wave and 14,485 since the beginning of the pandemic. The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of COVID-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.