There were 12,420 cases in the general population and 163 among prison inmates.
Yesterday, 16,304 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since April 1, when the third wave of COVID-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,365,893 COVID-19 patients, 1,220,732 of whom have recovered to date.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,394,756 COVID-19 cases, with 1,248,377 complete recoveries so far.
The death toll stood at 14,391 during the third wave and 14,485 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of COVID-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.
