New Muay Thai event confirmed for Phuket at end of January

PHUKET: It was announced yesterday (Jan 12) that a new Thai boxing event called “Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai” will be hosted in Phuket at the end of the month.

Muay-Thai

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 January 2020, 05:17PM

“Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai” was confirmed to take place on Jan 31 at a meeting yesterday (Jan 12) at Central Phuket, Floresta. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri and the sport association of Phuket President Mr Thammawat Wongcharoenyot confirmed the event will be held on Friday Jan 31 at the outdoor area behind Central Phuket, Floresta side.

Also present at the meeting were local administrative officers, central management staff and other relevant officers.

Mr Thammawat stated the event is being held to entertain both local and international Muay Thai fans whilst developing a more robust sports and tourism culture; Phuket was selected as one of 16 designated ‘Sport Cities’ in Thailand by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Sept 26 last year.

Gen Rungrote commented on the popularity of Phuket as a tourist destination, particularly with the growing number of foreigners that come to learn and train in Muay Thai.

He stated that he hopes the event will raise the profile and quality of Muay Thai and the boxers on show and that they can progress to participate at a higher, more international standard.

It was confirmed that the fights will adopt the traditional Muay Thai format of five rounds per fight with each round lasting three minutes.

The fights will also been shown live on TV as several are well known fighters and champions from the Rajadamnern and Lumphinee boxing stadiums including the current ONE Championship Muay Thai Flyweight World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon who won his most recent bout last Friday (Jan 10) at the ONE Championship ‘New Tomorrow’ event in Bangkok.

It will broadcast live via True4U channel (channel 24) between 6:00-8:00pm on the day.

Lt Col Suthichai Tienpo of The Phuket Provincial Police revealed the following schedule detailing all 26 boxers and their respective match-ups.

1. Chamuakpetch Sor Thianpho vs Singdomthong Chokthaweeoil

2. Petchsomjit Jitmuangnon vs Satanmuanglek Petchyindee Academy

3. Rungnarai Kiatmoo 9 vs Chanalert Meenayothin

4. Samingdet Nor Anuwatgym vs Phompetch Sor Samakphong

5. Kaona Sorjor Thongprajeen vs Rungkit Bor Rungrote

6. Petchsinin Sitchefboontham vs Charoenphon Jaypowerropesamui

7. Narak Por Prajak vs den Jaesu Saphankhwai

8. Singsuriya Phonchaiplazaromklao vs Saensiri Jaypowerropesamui

9. Petchchita Kobphassaduphan Phuket Muaythai vs Nompriaw Toratchathan

10. Khompatak Sinbeemuaythai vs Worrwut Baoweejean

11. Chalam Pranchai vs Chorfa Tor Saengthiannoi

12. Saeksan Or Khwanmuang vs Thanonchai Somwangkaiyang

13. Rotthang Jitmuangnon vs Yodlekpetch Or Atchariya.

For those who wish to attend in person, tickets go on sale from Jan 25-31 between 10:30am to 10:00pm at a designated counter on the bridge connecting both sides of Central Phuket and a counter in front of Central Patong.

Tickets will cost B400 for men, B200 for women with ring side seats at B2,000 each.

For more information, please contact Central Phuket at 076-603333