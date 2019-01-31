THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

New measures for Phuket’s growing drug problem

PHUKET: Phuket’s drug ‘epidemic’ has not improved since new strategies were adopted to tackle the problem in November, 2018, according to Phuket Vice Governor, Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 January 2019, 06:13PM

Phuket Vice Governor, Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai held a meeting to address the island’s drug ’epidemic’. Photo: Phuket PR

Phuket Vice Governor, Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai held a meeting to address the island’s drug ’epidemic’. Photo: Phuket PR

V/Gov Supoj held a meeting to address the issue with Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center officials yesterday (Jan 30) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

He explained that “The drug problem in Phuket is very much an epidemic.”

“The main drugs being used are kratom, methamphetamine (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice) and cannabis,” he noted.

In November, V/Gov Supoj highlighted that on average 23 people were arrested for drug-related offences every day throughout 2018, which led to a new strategy that was implemented with the aim of “solving the problem within three months,” according to Maj Gen Nantadech Yoinuan, Deputy Commander of Region 8 Police. (See story here.)

The latest figures show that between November 2018 and Jan 24, 2019 there were 1,827 drug-related arrests following the implementation of the new strategy, making it evident that the strategy has failed.

QSI International School Phuket

Items seized during that period included 500,000 ya bah pills, 7.76 kilograms of ya ice, 4.32 kilograms of cannabis and 1,500 kilograms of kratom.

At yesterday’s meeting, V/Gov Supoj spoke of fresh new measures in place to suppress the island’s drug problem.

“We have organised educational activities for more than 36,000 children and youth in 165 educational institutions,” V/Gov Supoj explained.

“We have also begun community based activities to encourage participation in the effort to resolve drug problems in three key communities,” he added.

Treatment is also being encouraged and in some cases forced. So far 214 people have volunteered to participate in treatment whilst 58 convicted drug users have been forced to attend rehabilitation facilities.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BosysurfNaiHarn | 31 January 2019 - 19:48:24 

what country, anywhere in the world has solved their drug problem?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman who laundered drug money gets death penalty
Phuket maid caught hiding 2,600 meth pills, 3kg of cannabis in client’s house
Drugs, guns seized in Pa Khlok raid
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Drug runner caught smuggling 195k meth pills into Phuket
Foreigners caught in smuggling tonnes of cannabis oil to Europe
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs
Falling street prices drive spread of drugs in Phuket
Massive speed haul seized in weekend crackdown
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Grenade seized in suburban drug raid
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim

 

Phuket community
New measures for Phuket’s growing drug problem

what country, anywhere in the world has solved their drug problem?...(Read More)

437 schools shut till Friday

So far the thai government has, already many years, nothing done substantial to tackle this hazardou...(Read More)

Phuket Airport warns beachgoers to ‘keep clear’ of runway area

Hello, keep it simple, set up a security boot and have a airport security guard there in day time. C...(Read More)

Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

Well, US, and Bahrain, with that football player with official status in Australia, came with safet...(Read More)

Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat

Just have a look yourself. From any direction Chalong Circle can be rounded. It is just that very ug...(Read More)

Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab

Why don't they go for a tour of the south end of Patong beach while they are here? Some lovely &...(Read More)

Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

Rubbish. It's a legal request, just like the Bahraini request for extradition of Hakeem al-Araib...(Read More)

Arrested in Phuket Russian national bows to US extradition request

"US tells Thailand to jump, Thailand says sir yes sir. When will Thailand stop being the US emp...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

LOL...clearly the jusxtapostion of two countries is lost on the brainless. ...(Read More)

Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat

Officials take notice please! Our expert for civil engineering and roadway construction declared the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 