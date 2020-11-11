Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled

New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled

BANGKOK: Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) has unveiled a 90% accurate COVID-19 testing kit that can be produced for only hundreds of baht per set, to be used with Special Tourist Visa (STV) visitors.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 11 November 2020, 09:21AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Interim Director-General of DMS Dr. Supakij Sirilak explained that after successfully decoding COVID-19 DNA, through collaboration with researchers in China, the department is now able to produce Real-Time RT-PCR kits, testing apparatus for the coronavirus accepted by the World Health Organization.

The kits are Thailand’s first to identify both IgM and IgG anti-bodies of SARS-CoV-2, reports state news agency NNT.

They use immunochromatography to test plasma and blood from a patient’s fingertip and have an accuracy rate of 90%. They are currently pending registration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be used with 60,000 Thais once processed to discern the country’s risk level.

UWC Thailand

The technology is to be passed on to the private sector to reduce capital cost to only slightly above 100 baht per kit, as imported kits cost 300-500 baht per unit. They are to be particularly crucial once state mandated quarantine is reduced from 14 to 10 days and should benefit STV tourists.

The development is a breakthrough by the 1-Lab-1-Province 100 Laboratories program, which has validated 236 labs across the nation, 157 operated by the state and 79 by the private sector.

DMS has also created a test kit for COVID-19 contamination on product packaging and food sets to be used on imported fruit and vegetables.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Shwe | 11 November 2020 - 10:49:16 

Just about every country has decoded the virus DNA sometime ago, but I guess you have to work with your Chinese masters to facilitate their cover up

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US
Arnon urges guards to be peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims
Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face
One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok
PM axes bill on military draft
No chance of coup, says army
‘Milestone’ virus vaccine claims boost hope as global cases soar
Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option
Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon
Worldwide COVID cases top 50 million

 

Phuket community
Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Yeah Kurt, keep multiplying it by 20 and the whole population of Thailand is at risk because this ca...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

@JohnC, you're right, don't forget how army conscripts sometimes are treated. Used for house...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

As I have witnessed over the years here, Thais still think it normal to discipline by force or viole...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

PPHO Chief Phuket withhold info from Phuketians. Many 'declining' of info, not explaining. I...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Dek seems not to realize that it is not the 75 figure. You can multiply their contacts with factor 2...(Read More)

New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled

Just about every country has decoded the virus DNA sometime ago, but I guess you have to work with y...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

There is definitely something very suspicious regarding this Dutchman. Maybe they know they screwed ...(Read More)

Quarantine alone ‘not enough’

Covid-19 doesn't pick nationalities, so is irrelevant. Every person, arriving in Thailand, must ...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

Seems Capt Surachart is not a investigation/interrogation professional. His declining to come out fa...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

USA: 1 General for every 1600 soldiers. Thailand has 1800+ Generals, 1 for every 212 troops, a bloa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
AVC Engineering
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point

 