New Leatherback turtle nest found in Phang Nga

PHUKET: This morning (Jan 31), officers found a Leatherback sea turtle nest in Phang Nga opposite Thai Muang Industrial Community Education College on Phet Kasem Rd, Phang Nga province.

Friday 31 January 2020, 05:15PM

Newly laid Leatherback turtle egg in Phang Nga

Newly laid Leatherback turtle egg in Phang Nga

Mr Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, and Mr Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of Operations Center 2 with Sirinath Marine National Park, along with other nature and environmental protection officers confirmed the find after following turtle tracks that stopped on the beach at the nest site.

“We found tracks but we did not found the mother who laid the eggs,” said Mr Haritchai. “Her nest was discovered around 2:30am and based on her tracks, the mother is assumed to be quite large, roughly 180cm across. After careful consideration, a decision was made to move the eggs from the nest to a safer beach on Khao Lampi located at Hat Thai Mueang National Park.” Mr Haritchai added

“The Leatherback laid 133 eggs in total, 105 of them were viable while the other 28 were infertile. They moved the entire clutch to a beach close to Khao Lampi in Hat Thai Mueang National Park, concluding the relocation project around at 4:45am.”

Mr Haritchai explained additional safety measures stating, “The nest is now protected by an enclosure and will be guarded by officers from Sirinath National Park and the Phuket Marine Biological Center Research for the next 60 days or so until the eggs hatch and return again to the sea.” Mr Haritchai said.

