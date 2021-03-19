BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
New Krabi airport terminal to open in October

KRABI: A third terminal at Krabi Airport is expected to open in October to double the airport’s passenger handling capacity, according to the Department of Airports (DoA).

tourismtransportconstructioneconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 19 March 2021, 08:30AM

A third terminal at Krabi Airport is expected to open in October. Photo: KBIA / Facebook

Somkiat Maneesathit, DoA deputy director-general, went on an inspection tour of the airport on Thursday (Mar 18), and he was briefed on various construction projects there, reports the Bangkok Post.

He inspected a newly-built airport apron equipped with a lighting system. The construction of the structure was completed on Jan 21.

The DoA deputy chief also monitored the progress of a new runway being built at the cost of B941.9 million. The construction contract runs from Oct 29 last year to April 16, 2023.

The runway project is expected to finish on time. Once completed, the new runway can accommodate 24 aircraft per hour, up from the current eight aircraft per hour, according to the department.

Also under construction is the third terminal building, an upgrade for the first and second terminal buildings as well as a car park building. These projects are estimated to be worth B2.9 billion.

The third terminal is likely to be up and running this October, in time for the recovery of the travel and tourism sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the high tourism season.

The terminal is expected to double the airport’s current handling capacity of 1,500 people per hour, or 4 million people per year.

The new car park building will also have space for up to 2,700 vehicles.

The DoA last week said domestic flights are currently operating at airports in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Trang, Phitsanulok, Sakon Nakhon, Lampang, Nan Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Loei, Buri Ram and Mae Sot.

The department was confident the local aviation industry will continue its recovery over the next six months with the national vaccination programme speeding up the recovery process.

There are now about 120 round-trip flights being operated per day across the country, double the number during the industry’s low point.

The number of passengers on domestic flights each day had risen to 30,000-40,000 before the second wave of COVID-19 hit in mid-December, equal to about 80% of the usual number before the pandemic, the department said.

Phuket community
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

OK, who wants to be part of the initial group of tourists that want to come to a Phuket that is clos...(Read More)

Patong wastewater a factor in rise of red sea urchins, says expert

Last time I checked Patong was devoid of people, so it makes one wander where this wastewater is com...(Read More)

Sniffer dogs could be used to detect COVID-19

Great initiative. Forgive me to ask, why I never see sniffer dogs at airports, inte rnational/domest...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Can you imagine the hill below Big Buddha can be blazed black, with the strong sea wind coming from ...(Read More)

A New Icon is Born: Utopia Corporation Creates Phuket’s Most Luxurious Lifestyle and Leisure Destination

Mmmm. More over priced hotels and condo's. Just what Phuket needs. Not the natural beauty that a...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

Funny are the Government threats of imprisonments/jail times and that section 220 of criminal code. ...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

@JohnC, of course the Phuket Government knows about that 'programmed' burning . It must be a...(Read More)

Government, China envoy discuss arms maintenance depot

Develop defence sector, is part of S curve-industries (?), huh, to promote among foreign investors?...(Read More)

Chinese fishing boats abandoned in Phuket catch fire

Abadoned vessels, 10 years! 10 Years!!! And all the time relevant Thai officialdom didn't find o...(Read More)

Warning issued over Phuket wildfires

So why is there still burning off every night on the hills behind Sai Yuan. It is being done under c...(Read More)

 

