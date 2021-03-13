BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the new Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), has revealed details of the plan to vaccinate 74.4% of the population in Phuket by Oct 1, including the vaccination of more than 94,000 people working in the tourism industry, to help reopen the island to tourism.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 March 2021, 02:03PM

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the new Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), announced the plan yesterday (Mar 12). Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Kusak, who took up the position of PPHO Chief only on Monday (Mar 8), revealed the plan at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 12).

Also present for the announcing of the plan were Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukontaphon and Patong Hospital Director Dr Muenphrae Boonlom, who served as the PPHO Acting Chief before Dr Kusak arrived in Phuket.

So far 2,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered, with 1,581 medical personnel and 419 disease control staff at high risk of direct exposure to the virus receiving their first injection, Dr Kusak said.

A further 16,000 doses of vaccine are to be administered in April. Of the 8,000 people to receive injections are 3,500 people with congenital disease as well as 4,500 people working with Alternative Local Quarantine venues, he added.

THE PLAN

Dr Kusak explained that 417,402 people were registered as living in Phuket, with 250,986 residents registered as living in Muang District, 99,840 people registered as living in Thalang district and 66,576 people registered as living in Kathu District.

Of those, 106,865 were children under 18 years old, leaving 310,537 people, or 74.40% of the island’s population, to be vaccinated for COVID-19, he said.

In total, 94,100 people working in the tourism industry are to be vaccinated.

“This sector must be 100% vaccinated,” Dr Kusak said.

Of the 7,500 people working in other businesses, 5,250 people – or 70% – are to be vaccinated for COVID-19, he continued.

Of the 80,000 foreign workers on the island, 70%, or 56,700 people, are also to be vaccinated for  the disease, Dr Kusak added.

https://sgssecurity.com/

In May, the Sinovac vaccine will be administered to 4,000 people with underlying diseases and general members of the public registered as living in Phuket, and to 20,000 workers in the service industry, Dr Kusak explained.

In June, 95,152 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to people over 60 years old and general members of the public registered as living in Phuket.

A further 167,800 doses will be administered to 83,900 workers in the hospitality and tourism industries, he added.

In July, 36,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to 18,000 workers in the hospitality and tourism industries, he said.

The vaccination rollout is to support the #PhuketFirstOctober strategic implementation plan to reopen Phuket to tourism during the fourth quarter of this year, working in tandem with the plan to reduce the mandatory quarantine, Dr Kusak noted.

RECENT ARRIVALS

Dr Kusak also reported that from July 1 last year through to Mar 11 this year (Thursday this week) only 272 international arrivals had entered the province via Phuket International Airport.

That figure did not include 316 pilots and crew entering the country, he added.

From June 1 through to yesterday (Mar 12), a total of 1,040 people had arrived in Phuket by boat, Dr Kusak continued.

Of the 913 vessels that sea arrivals had arrived on, 127 were yachts, he noted.

Dr Kusak also reported that, according to reports by Emergency operations Centres in Phuket, 28,577 people entered the province between Feb 2 and Mar 10.

Foot | 13 March 2021 - 15:41:38 

OK.  Now, how and when will I be notified to get my jab?  He didn't seem to mention that.

Kurt | 13 March 2021 - 15:30:43 

Plans, plans, figures, figures. Paper is patient. Guess the refusal/cancellation of General Prayut and other ministers to be vaccinated will effect/delay all this Phuket planning.

 

