New improved B20 banknotes on the way

New improved B20 banknotes on the way

THAILAND: The Bank of Thailand (BoT) have announced a new B20 banknote will be introduced to public circulation in late March.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 03:29PM

Photo: Bank Of Thailand

Photo: Bank Of Thailand

The new polymer banknote is set to be released on March 24, BoT Governor Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput confirmed via an official press release last Thursday (Jan 20).

The switch from paper to polymer is aimed at improving the quality, cleanliness and durability of the banknotes, Gov Sethaput stated.

As the B20 banknote is the most widely used, it deteriorates and is prone to damage much quicker than other notes and other foreign currencies, he added.

The polymer material does not absorb moisture or dirt so it can be used longer than its paper equivalent, reducing the need to reprint new banknotes, which is in turn good for the environment.

The design and features of the B20 new polymer banknotes are identical to their predecessor and aso include advanced standard anti-counterfeiting technology.

The ‘clear window’, which can be seen from both sides, is an additional anti-counterfeiting feature whwerby the colour of the lower clear window will change from translucent yellow to red is the note is fraudulent.

Another added feature to aid the visually impaired is a small embossed numeral “20” in the top of the clear window, which can be easily touched and felt.

While the new B20 polymer banknotes will be introduced on March 24, the old paper equivalents can still be used as legal tender.

