New Govt committee to sustainably address overpriced lottery tickets

BANGKOK: A working committee to sustainably address the problem of overpriced lottery tickets is being established with input from the civil sector, as the government seeks to work with all stakeholders to address the lingering issue, reports state news agency NNT.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 14 November 2021, 12:06PM

Photo: NBT World

Seksakol Atthawong, assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, invited small lottery sellers in Loei province for a discussion to find solutions to the problem of overpriced lottery tickets, said a report by NNT.

Mr Seksakol said a working committee for the sustainable solving of the government lottery problem will be established with representatives from the Government Lottery Office, the Ministry of Finance, the civil sector, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office. The latter is involved in this matter due to its responsibility of addressing the plights of members of the general public, he said.

The assistant minister said once the working committee has reached a conclusion, all relevant information will be sent to the prime minister for final consideration before guidelines for addressing the problem of overpriced lottery tickets are produced.

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) last year conducted a public hearing nationwide to assess public opinion on the online lottery project. The results of the survey were to be presented to the Cabinet for review.

Earlier there were reports that online lottery tickets would end the problem of tickets changing hands, which caused inflated ticket prices, and draw people away from underground lotteries. However, the plan has seen strong resistance from ticket vendors and highly influential distributors, noted the Bangkok Post at the time.