New fire station officially opens at Surakul

New fire station officially opens at Surakul

PHUKET: A new fire station at Surakul Stadium officially opened yesterday (Feb 10), amid much fanfare and a monk blessing ceremony.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 February 2022, 12:40PM

Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob presided over the opening ceremony, joined by Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwichpipan, heads of local government offices and local village headmen (Phu Yai Baan).

Officially called the “The Phuket of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre (Surakul Centre)”, the new firefighting “centre” is located behind Surakul Stadium, on Ekwanit Rd.

Construction of the building, 13.5 metres wide and 14m long, began in 2019 and the centre started providing firefighting services in September last year.

On display for the opening yesterday were the firefighters stationed at the centre and much of the firefighting equipment they have been provided.

Oddly, not on display was a vehicle for the firefighters to use, though an official announcement by Wichit Municipality assured that they had one.

The centre aims to help reduce response times to emergency calls in the area, which includes the Central Festival Phuket and Central Floresta shopping malls, said the announcement.

Wichit has two other fire stations in the municipality: one at Sri Phuwanat Park on Pattana Thongtin Rd (Tel: 076-525199), the other at  Ao Makham (Tel: 076-684443).

The municipality has in total 31 firefighters, with teams assigned to two shifts, covering responses needed 24 hours a day.

The new fire station at Surakul can be contacted at 076-540889.

Fires anywhere across the island can be reported by calling the 199 hotline.

