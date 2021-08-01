The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

BANGKOK: A new registration site for COVID-19 vaccinations is scheduled to open today (Aug 1) for expatriates across the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 1 August 2021, 10:28AM

NOTE: Phuket officials have not confirmed whether or not expats living in Phuket may register through the new nationwide portal expatvac.consular.go.th.

In previous attempts to provide COVID vaccinations to foreign residents throughout the country, Phuket officials have maintained the foreigners living in Phuket must register through the PhuketMustWin.com web portal (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) in order to receive a COVID vaccination in Phuket.

The site, expatvac.consular.go.th, is scheduled to go live at 11am, ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on his Twitter account on Saturday evening, reports the Bangkok Post.

It will offer registrations “for expats of all ages in all provinces who still have not been vaccinated to date”, added deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun in another tweet.

No details were available on the timeline for appointments or what vaccines would be available. The free vaccines provided by the government so far have been from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

However, authorities have been ordering other vaccines for delivery later this year and into next year. In the near term, 150,000 out of the 1.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses donated this week by the United States would be reserved for expats who are elderly or are suffering from one of seven underlying conditions, along with pregnant women, and Thai nationals planning to go abroad such as students.

The government has said from the outset of its vaccination campaign that everyone living in the country, Thai and foreign, is entitled to free jabs. And while obtaining a shot, either by registering online or at a walk-in centre, has been a hit-and-miss affair for many, about 20% of the people in the country have now received at least one dose.

The new Expatvac registration site is the second attempt to help foreign residents get inoculated. An earlier site, Thailandintervac, was only able to offer a limited number of appointments at a handful of hospitals in Bangkok before it went dormant.

Some foreigners in Bangkok were able to take advantage of vaccinations arranged earlier this month on less than a day’s notice through several embassies, with a window for registration of only a few hours.

Outside of the capital region, the registration process varies from province to province but in many cases expats are reporting successes.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, for example, Hua Hin Hospital has won plaudits for the system it developed to help foreigners use the provincial vaccination portal Mor Prachuap Prom. The site requires a 13-digit ID number, but foreigners can easily obtain one in a few minutes by visiting a registration desk at the hospital.

Staff will note their passport details and then give them a 13-digit number that can be used to make a booking on the site.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 01 August 2021 - 13:30:33 

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Thais still can't reduce themselves to getting someone who actually speaks the language to proof read it? "Email already taken"? What on earth is that supposed to mean?

maverick | 01 August 2021 - 13:18:51 

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggled with system sorted it out after a visit to helpful immig folks in Phuket Town....amazing what happens when you ask nicely...good luck

Kurt | 01 August 2021 - 12:25:30 

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report. Also checked again my registration on PhuketMustWin.com and got reply: "  ==Fully Booked== ".  "== Full every round or not yet open the foreign round==".  Is there than really nothing what cyber wise a bit normal works in Thailand?

Christy Sweet | 01 August 2021 - 12:05:03 

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I tried to enter. That pesky TM-29 problem again or more incompetence in programming?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok
Phuket local infections remain high
Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge
Army files complaint against coup poster
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

 

Phuket community
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Th...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Dave C @ not closing the bridge earlier and allowing a football tournament to take place involving t...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to wo...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

As one of the 'insane', what does President Biden have to do with Thai reluctance or inabili...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I trie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Bye bye sandbox... Foreigners are waiting for freebox in case of government not understand. Actually...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

After 7 years of 'barrack-ruling' Gen Prayut still not understand that in a normal democrati...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Phuket

 